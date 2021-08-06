Cancel
Give license to private firm for temporary nuclear waste storage, NRC staff says

By Teri Sforza
OCRegister
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe potential for moving stranded nuclear waste off San Onofre’s coast — and away from scores of other nuclear power plants nationwide — took a step forward in July when the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission staff concluded that a private, temporary storage facility in Texas poses little risk to the environment and should be licensed.

