HSO US Welcomes Betsy Appleby as Vice President & Global Industry Director, Public Sector

Houston Chronicle
 4 days ago

Microsoft Dynamics Gold Partner Taps Industry Veteran to Drive Growth in Federal, State, and Local Government Practice. HSO, a global Microsoft business transformation partner, is pleased to welcome Betsy Appleby, who has joined the HSO US team as Vice President & Global Industry Director, Public Sector. In her role, Betsy...

www.chron.com

Businesstippnews.com

Aligned Technology Solutions Places 52 on the 2021 CRN® Fast Growth 150 List

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 10, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Aligned Technology Solutions, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®, has named Aligned Technology Solutions to its 2021 Fast Growth 150 list in 52nd place. With this list, CRN recognizes the fastest-growing North American technology integrators, solution providers, and IT consultants for their significant growth and meaningful performance over the previous two years.
Businesswashingtonexec.com

DLT Solutions Names Lloyd McCoy Director of Market Intelligence

Technology solutions aggregator DLT Solutions, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tech Data, has added Lloyd McCoy as the director of market intelligence within DLT’s Office of the Chief Technology Officer. McCoy will steer DLT’s market intelligence direction including sizing addressable markets, uncovering key opportunities for DLT’s channel partners and...
Businesssouthernminn.com

Workforce Development, IBM connect workforce with opportunities

Workforce Development, Inc., an independent, nonprofit agency serving the needs of job seekers and employers in Southeast Minnesota, recently collaborated with IBM to allow learners on IBM SkillsBuild to progress to in-demand roles by connecting their skills with current market needs. This supports IBM's goal of helping to skill 500,000 people by the end of 2021 through the IBM SkillsBuild program.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Respected Industry Leader, Matt Kennedy, Named National Vice President of Sales at HPI

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. (PRWEB) August 10, 2021. As the company’s expansion continues to flourish across the country, HPI has tapped Matt Kennedy, self-funding and Reference-Based Pricing (RBP) expert, as their new national vice president of sales. Matt brings over 15 years of experience as a trusted resource in the industry and will hit the ground running as an impactful and purposeful leader on HPI’s national sales team.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

PCF Insurance Services Expands Network with Blue Ridge National Partnership

Blue Ridge National joins PCF for transformational partnership. PCF Insurance Services (PCF) announced the completion of a strategic partnership with Blue Ridge National, located in Springfield, Pennsylvania. Founded in 2017, Blue Ridge National is an expanding leader in hospitality and entertainment risks, offering insurance and risk management services for businesses to best meet their evolving needs.
SoftwareHouston Chronicle

Turner Mining Group Selects Computer Guidance Corporation's eCMS ERP Software

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (PRWEB) August 10, 2021. Computer Guidance Corporation, the leading developer of cloud-based ERP solutions for the construction industry, announced that Turner Mining Group, a national provider of contracted mining services, is implementing eCMS Construction Cloud ERP to support its growing operations, and optimizing project success. Turner Mining Group...
Pittsburgh, PAbeavercountyradio.com

First National Bank Hires Kalpna Tinguria as Director of Business Solutions

(PITTSBURGH, PA) First National Bank, the largest subsidiary of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), announced that it has hired Kalpna Tinguria as Senior Vice President, Director of Business Solutions. Tinguria leads an information technology team responsible for delivering technology solutions for multiple business units, including Finance, Accounting, Risk, Compliance, Purchasing, Audit,...
Michigan StateHouston Chronicle

Michigan Manufacturer Caster Concepts Appoints Vice President of Sales

ALBION, Mich. (PRWEB) August 10, 2021. Caster Concepts Inc., (CasterConcepts.com) a leading global manufacturer of industrial wheels and casters, announced the appointment of Doug Backinger as vice president of sales. “Doug has provided great leadership for the sales team during some very challenging times,” said William Dobbins, president of Caster...
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Culture Amp is named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) August 10, 2021. Culture Amp has been named to the Forbes 2021 Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures. Co-founder and CEO of Culture Amp, Didier Elzinga...
TechnologyHouston Chronicle

etherFAX Launches New Federated Service to Digitize Workflows and Improve Interoperability

EtherFAX’s Federated Service Enables Fast and Secure Document Exchange While Eliminating Endpoint Sharing. etherFAX today announced the launch of its Federated Service, a network that serves as the document delivery hub for all participating service provider networks. While most implementations rely on sharing endpoint information and tedious synchronization methods, etherFAX’s Federated Service employs a unique election system that eliminates the need for endpoint sharing while maintaining optimal performance.
Blue Bell, PAExecutiveBiz

Peter Altabef on Unisys’ Public Sector Cloud, Digital Workplace Business Segments

Unisys CEO Peter Altabef said the Blue Bell, Pennsylvania-based information technology company is “doubling down” on public sector-focused cloud business and advancing growth initiatives for its digital workplace services division, FedScoop reported Friday. Unisys created the cloud and infrastructure and digital workplace services business segments following the sale of its...
Businessaithority.com

ThreeBridge Solutions and Keyot Announce Merger

ThreeBridge Solutions, a strategic provider of business and IT consulting solutions, and Keyot, a boutique consulting firm specializing in project delivery, workforce transformation and management consulting, announced this week that they have reached an agreement to merge into one organization under the ThreeBridge brand. This merger brings together two strong...
Businessaithority.com

Loxo Expands C-Suite, Names James Eaton Senior Vice President of Global Sales

Growth-focused executive sales leadership addition comes amidst rapidly accelerating growth and global expansion. Loxo, the #1 Talent Intelligence Platform and global leader in AI recruitment automation software used by over 4,000 customers across six continents, announced the appointment of James Eaton as Senior Vice President of Global Sales. James joins the executive management team during a period of rapid growth and brings over 21 years of global sales and operations experience at leading-edge startups.
San Diego, CAdallassun.com

TPT Global Tech, Inc. Agrees To Form An Exclusive Joint Venture With UM Group of India To Design, Develop and Operate a Multi-Billion Dollar Industrial "Smart City" in Uttar Pradesh

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. ('TPTW or TPT Global Tech') (OTCQB:TPTW) www.tptglobaltech.com headquartered in San Diego, California, a technology-based company with divisions providing telecommunications, medical technology, media content for domestic and international syndication as well as technology solutions, today announced it has executed an agreement to form a joint venture ('JV Formation Agreement') with UM Group (a US$ 250 Mn group) in India to jointly design, develop and operate an Industrial 'Smart City' located in the State of Uttar Pradesh. The relationship of the parties under this JV Formation Agreement is intended to be exclusive and both parties will ensure that the definitive agreements along with SPV formation are completed within three to six months by which time both parties would have a better understanding of the overall valuation of the Smart City and other government approvals that will be required for the execution of the Smart City. TPT Global Tech responsibilities under the JV Formation Agreement include, among others, its intent to contribute by way of large investment by itself or investors of up to $100M, bring in technology partners and large OEMs from the US and other global markets and support with marketing and business development activities in general. The JV Formation Agreement shall remain valid for a period of five years.
Businessaithority.com

Wipro Appoints Jason Eichenholz as Global Partnerships Lead

Wipro Limited, a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company, announced the appointment of Jason Eichenholz as Senior Vice President and Global Partnerships Lead. “I am excited to have the opportunity to lead Wipro’s Global Partnerships organization and help our clients take advantage of the latest cloud...
Fortune

Workiva’s CFO on growth and ESG data

This is the web version of CFO Daily, a newsletter on the trends and individuals shaping corporate finance. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. When entering college, Jill Klindt, CFO, SVP, and treasurer at Workiva Inc., a software-as-a-service company, thought she'd have a career maintaining the health of animals, not as a finance leader.
Economyaithority.com

Zeevo Group Further Expands Advisory Board To Tap Into Rising Market Demand For Finance Transformation

Former Intellectual Ventures and Deloitte Expert Stacy Townes Augments Company’s Audit, Risk, and Compliance Capabilities to Deliver Market-Leading Solutions. Zeevo Group LLC a business, finance, and information technology consulting services firm, announced at the onset of the Airfinance Journal North America 2021 conference that Stacy Townes has joined Zeevo’s finance transformation practice as part of a strategic push to boost the firm’s wide-ranging capabilities to meet the finance and operational requirements of its increasing client base in aviation and other industries.

