Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral leaders express disapproval in proposed LOSOM plan

By Amelia Fabiano
Posted by 
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yVlY9_0bKN8eEe00

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral’s mayor and city council joined a growing number of leaders in Lee County that wrote to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers about their disapproval of the preferred Lake Okeechobee System Operating Manual (LOSOM) plan.

The letter signed by Mayor Gunter, below, outlined the changes they would need to see made to the LOSOM plan that’s currently on the table in order for them to support it.

“We wanted to make sure that Colonel Kelly understood that as a region – not only the city of Cape Coral, the county, the other municipalities – that we all had the same concern,” Gunter said. “This could be devastating for our community if we don’t get it right.”

Gunter also said he feels the plan they’re looking at for the LOSOM is worse than the plan that’s currently been in place since before the blue-green algae crisis in Cape Coral canals back in 2018.

“We have to make sure that that plan is something we’ll be able to live with for at least the next 10 years,” Gunter said.

Some of those changes Mayor Gunter outlined to the Army Corps included taking some of the burden off the west coast, by sending some water releases east, as well as capping water releases our way at a certain amount, when possible.

Gunter also wants the Army Corps to take more time to consider all of these requested changes before making a decision on our water’s future.

“My fear is we move forward too quickly and make bad decisions,” he said.

The Army Corps is holding a briefing on their next steps with the preferred LOSOM plan Monday afternoon.

Comments / 0

ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
City
East Lake, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Government
Lee County, FL
Government
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Express#Losom#The Army Corps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Broward County Public Schools vote to maintain mask mandate despite Florida governor's executive order to leave masks up to parents

(CNN) — The Broward County School Board voted Tuesday to maintain the school district's mask mandate that was originally approved July 28. After listening to 48 public speakers and reviewing more than 350 written comments from local residents, the board voted 8-1 to keep the mask mandate in place, allowing exceptions for health and safety concerns only, according to a news release from the school division. Broward County schools started school Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy