Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

InSync Training Announces Fall 2021 Programs in Virtual Classroom Design, Facilitation, and Production

Houston Chronicle
 4 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (PRWEB) August 06, 2021. The pandemic, among many of its impacts on the learning and development community, mandated a rapid shift to virtual live learning. As many organizations shift to “Virtual First” as a training strategy, “good” isn’t “good enough” anymore. Virtual classroom professionals (including facilitators, designers, and producers) need to work towards becoming exceptional at their craft. Now that virtual is critical to the success of all organizations, we are FINALLY beyond the age of the webinar. People believe that virtual training can really make a difference if we just did it right.

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Classrooms#Virtual Training#Design#Insync Training Announces#Insync Training#Prweb#Iacet#Webex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Terrence Jacobs

CWRU announces new programs for Fall 2021

CLEVELAND, OH - Case Western Reserve has announced the new programs that they're going to offer to students so that they can be prepared for the always-growing career fields. Several new programs are ranging from compliance and risk management to experimental biology, FinTech, nurse anesthesia, and more.
InterneteSchool Online

InSpace Announces Integration That Will Bring Virtual Communities, Classrooms and Offices to Canvas

BURLINGTON, VERMONT, August 4, 2021 – InSpace, a leading online communication platform built by educators for educators, is announcing a full integration with Canvas, the industry-leading learning management system (LMS) by Instructure, which serves 30 million teachers and students worldwide. The integration means that the transformative features developed by InSpace,...
Las Vegas, NVnevadabusiness.com

CAMCO HOA Management Returns to in-Person Board Member Training After Launching Virtual Education Program in 2020 Due to COVID-19

The Complete Association Management Company, LLC, (CAMCO) recently hosted its first in-person training on July 19, 2021 for homeowner association (HOA) board members since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. The 2021 Board 101 Training was a huge success thanks to these #TeamCAMCO Executive Team instructors:. Christine Greengrass, CMCA, AMS,...
aithority.com

Megaport Announces Megaport PartnerVantage, a New Partner Program Designed to Make NaaS Connectivity Easy

Megaport Partnervantage (Mpv) Will Empower Value-Added Distributors, Managed Services Providers, Systems Integrators, Data Centre Operators, Agents, and Other Partners to Accelerate and Capture Cloud Connectivity Opportunities. Megaport Limited, the leading global Network as a Service (NaaS) provider, announces the development of Megaport PartnerVantage – a new partner program designed to...
Pennsylvania State27 First News

Pa. announces free online job training program

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) announced a free online job training program Monday to help Pennsylvanians gain new career skills. People across the commonwealth will be able to participate in the free online training program, SkillUp® PA, starting August 14 as a part...
Malta, ILRochelle News-Leader

Kish offering short-term training programs this fall

MALTA – The Kishwaukee College continuing education department is offering four short-term training programs during the fall 2021 semester. Short-term programs at Kish are designed to provide students with the skills and training needed to meet local workforce demands. The programs can be completed in 16 weeks or less and allow students to immediately start a career or build upon their skills with additional training.
TechnologyTrendHunter.com

Virtual Production Studios

With CJ ENM (Asia’s leading entertainment and media group, known for the Oscar-winning film Parasite,) Samsung is building a virtual production studio to support the future of video content. Samsung is supplying its state-of-the-art display technology, The Wall, to CJ ENM’s virtual studio, so that the boundless LED technology can be leveraged.
EducationHouston Chronicle

West Virginia University Foundation Streamlines Donation Processing with Advanced RDC Solutions Powered by FTNI

OMAHA, Neb. (PRWEB) August 10, 2021. Financial Transmission Network, Inc. (FTNI), a provider of industry-leading integrated receivables, payment processing and cash application solutions, today announced that West Virginia University Foundation (WVUF), the nonprofit organization that provides private support for West Virginia University (WVU), has launched FTNI’s ETran Remote Deposit Capture (RDC) solutions to streamline the processing and posting of check-based donations.
Cabarrus County, NCIndependent Tribune

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College to offer cosmetology instructor training program this fall

SALISBURY – The Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Cosmetic Arts program is offering a cosmetology instructor pathway that allows licensed cosmetologists to earn the credentials to teach their craft. For many licensed cosmetologists, teaching is a natural next step to enhance their careers once they have gained professional experience. Former Rowan-Cabarrus student...
Collegesbriarcliff.edu

Briar Cliff University is proud to announce the newest programs: Sports Information and HelpCare™. These undergraduate degrees will begin in the Fall 2021 semester.

As part of the Media Communications department, Sports Information students will learn to communicate and present sports information through developing a media portfolio highlighting their writing, design, and production skills. The Media Communications program was recently ranked 17th in the national by the Bachelor’s Degree Center. “Sports Information will be...
Softwaredallassun.com

SynchroKnot Announces Its New Software Product - Virtual System on Chip (vSoC)

A New Genre in Technology - Decentralized Cloud Computing, Data Center and IoT. MOSCOW, RUSSIAN FEDERATION / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Recently, SynchroKnot has announced its newest software product - Virtual System on Chip (vSoC). The vSoC is an all-inclusive software product for the decentralization of cloud computing, data center and IoT. Its all-inclusive, decentralizing capability makes it a complete alternative for VMware, OpenStack, Hyper-V, routers, switches and storage [SAN/NAS] all together. The new genre in technology begins with the vSoC, which brings about a paradigm shift in the way cloud computing, data center and IoT is perceived and implemented in practice today.

Comments / 0

Community Policy