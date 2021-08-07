Cancel
David Timmerman Joins DMG Investments at Senior Vice President of Asset Management

Houston Chronicle
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (PRWEB) August 06, 2021. Leading New York City real estate investment firm DMG Investments has announced that David Timmerman has joined the firm as a Senior Vice President of Asset Management. Bringing more than 29 years of industry experience, Timmerman will lead the asset management teams focus on strategic planning and oversight of property operations. He will play a key role in managing DMG’s expansive, global network of investor relationships.

