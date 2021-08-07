David Timmerman Joins DMG Investments at Senior Vice President of Asset Management

Games Industry Veteran Brings Over 15 Years of Experience Following Leadership Roles at Facebook Gaming, Electronic Arts, and Yahoo! Europe. FunPlus, a leading independent mobile game developer and publisher, announced that Bob Slinn has been appointed as Vice President of Business Development for the company. As a member of the company’s senior leadership team headquartered in Switzerland, Slinn will report to Chief Business Officer Chris Petrovic and be responsible for leading the company’s Western market strategic business development efforts. These efforts will include managing and expanding FunPlus’ growing list of global IP partners and deepening the company’s platform relationships, as well as leading developer relations efforts in support of the company’s ongoing strategic investment and M&A activities.