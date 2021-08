Section 30-13 of the Code of Virginia directs the Clerk of the House of Delegates to have published all proposed amendments to the Constitution of Virginia. In fulfillment of that statutory requirement, attached (download link below) are two proposed amendments to the Constitution of Virginia that were agreed to by the Virginia General Assembly during the 2021 Special Session I. Please note that these were first-reference resolutions and will not appear on the ballot unless passed by the General Assembly again next year.