Grant funds to help supply Animal Services’ new WOW Mobile, which will provide free basic veterinary care. Miami-Dade County Animal Services Department (Animal Services) today announced it received a $41,000 grant from PetSmart Charities to help provide affordable veterinary care, through Miami-Dade County’s new WOW (Wellness on Wheels) Mobile veterinary clinic, donated by Friends of Miami Animals. Due to cost and other barriers, pets in under-resourced communities often do not have access to basic veterinary care. The WOW Mobile rotates to various locations throughout the County that have been identified as veterinary deserts, or areas with few or no options for veterinary care.