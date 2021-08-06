Rams' John Wolford: Undergoes appendectomy

Wolford had an appendectomy Friday and will be sidelined for 10-14 days, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports. Wolford woke up with discomfort Friday morning and underwent surgery once its nature was determined. Based off his return timetable, he won't get any preseason action until Saturday, Aug. 21, at the earliest. It's more likely that if he does, though, it'll happen in the Rams' exhibition finale Saturday, Aug. 28 at Denver. When healthy, Wolford serves as L.A.'s No. 2 QB behind Matthew Stafford, but his absence will allow Bryce Perkins and Devlin Hodges to get more reps with the reserves.