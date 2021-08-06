McAllen Partnering With Catholic Charities To House Migrants Who Test Positive For COVID-19
This week, the city of McAllen announced it is building temporary shelters to house the increasing number of migrants who have tested positive for COVID-19. The testing is done by Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, which has been housing the migrants. Until now, the charity has rented hotel rooms for migrants with COVID-19, until they test negative, but the organization recently sought help from the city.www.kut.org
