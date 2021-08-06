McAllen Partnering With Catholic Charities To House Migrants Who Test Positive For COVID-19

MISSION, Texas (Border Report) — A Houston shelter has opened its doors to hundreds of migrants who are free of the coronavirus after an overflow facility at a Catholic church in Mission, Texas suspended its operations due to a case of COVID-19. Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, which since February has offered to house an increasing number of asylum-seeking migrants released by federal officials, is temporarily closed, parish priest Father Roy Snipes told Border Report. The infected migrant woman was at the facility on Aug. 4, triggering an immediate shutdown and evaluation of procedures at the church, where donkeys and dogs and goats have helped to entertain the migrant children and families.