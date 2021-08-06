Cancel
Mcallen, TX

McAllen Partnering With Catholic Charities To House Migrants Who Test Positive For COVID-19

By KUT 90.5
kut.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, the city of McAllen announced it is building temporary shelters to house the increasing number of migrants who have tested positive for COVID-19. The testing is done by Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, which has been housing the migrants. Until now, the charity has rented hotel rooms for migrants with COVID-19, until they test negative, but the organization recently sought help from the city.

Davids Tests Positive for COVID-19

U.S. Representative Sharice Davids has tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated against it, and is in isolation at home. Davids said that she has had only mild symptoms from her breakthrough case. She said she was tested after undergoing outpatient surgery involving the parathyroid glands in the neck that...
Families Are Still Being Separated at the Arizona-Mexico Border

Last fall, a Honduran couple and their four young children fled their home country and the violent gang threatening them to try and seek asylum in the United States. The couple had sold street food for a living while giving the local street gang, also referred to as the maras, a cut of their income every month as a "war tax." But in August 2020, they came up short, and gang members beat up the father and threatened to force their oldest son into their gang.
LUPE stands in solidarity with migrants in McAllen; targets COVID blame

McALLEN — Spanish chants echoed along the streets of downtown McAllen on Monday as La Unión del Pueblo Entero rallied outside the bus station on Business 83 to form a “chain of protection,” demonstrating solidarity and showing migrants they have allies on U.S. soil. “Si se puede!” was shouted as...
Migrants sent to Houston shelter after COVID-19 case closes overflow center at South Texas church

MISSION, Texas (Border Report) — A Houston shelter has opened its doors to hundreds of migrants who are free of the coronavirus after an overflow facility at a Catholic church in Mission, Texas suspended its operations due to a case of COVID-19. Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, which since February has offered to house an increasing number of asylum-seeking migrants released by federal officials, is temporarily closed, parish priest Father Roy Snipes told Border Report. The infected migrant woman was at the facility on Aug. 4, triggering an immediate shutdown and evaluation of procedures at the church, where donkeys and dogs and goats have helped to entertain the migrant children and families.
Weslaco hotel houses COVID-positive migrants, officials say

WESLACO, Texas (KVEO) — Weslaco officials announced that Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley has temporarily housed COVID-positive migrants at a local hotel. Migrants were released from federal custody to Catholic Charities and the non-profit is housing them at the Texas Inn on Texas Boulevard in Weslaco, according to a press release.
Nashville task force created to find safe place for homeless who test positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As the nation deals with a high increase in COVID-19 cases, homeless advocates in Nashville continue to ask the city to help them find a safe space for anyone who tests positive for COVID-19. Vice Mayor Jim Shulman hosted an emergency meeting Tuesday night with advocates, Nashville Fire Chief William Swann and Interim Metro Public Health Director Dr. Glenn Wright to discuss a solution.
Mexican president will ask Kamala Harris to reopen the southern border 'completely' and send 3.5 million vaccines amid a surge in infections in migrants crossing the Rio Grande

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador plans to urge Vice President Kamala Harris to completely reopen the border between Mexico and the U.S. during their phone call Monday. 'It must be said that the border is open, not completely, but it has never been completely closed,' Lopez Obrador said during...
Abbott Asks Hospitals To Delay Elective Surgeries As COVID-19 Cases Surge

Texas will bring in medical personnel from out of state to help treat COVID-19 patients in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott's office announced Monday. The governor is also asking hospitals to voluntarily postpone elective medical procedures — ones in which a delay won't cause death or a decline in a patient's condition — to help make more room for COVID patients.
Second Federal Court Blocks Biden Mandate Requiring Doctors To Perform Trans Surgeries Against Conscience

A federal court has blocked President Joe Biden’s mandate that would require doctors to perform transgender surgeries against their consciences. Judge Reed O’Connor of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Wichita Falls Division, granted “a permanent injunction” to the Christian plaintiffs “to be exempt from the government’s requirement to perform abortions and gender-transition procedures.”

