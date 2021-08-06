White Sox have Cubs right where they want them — run aground for years to come
The White Sox rode a 14-game, nine-loss wave of snooze-alarm baseball into the series opener against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. Even worse, starting pitcher Lance Lynn was 0 for his last 11 cracks at the Cubs. Hard to believe, isn’t it? As good as he has been over the years, Lynn was 0-4 with a 6.93 ERA against them — his worst numbers against any opponent — since beating them in September of 2013 in St. Louis.chicago.suntimes.com
