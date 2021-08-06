WATCH: Olympic Zone - Friday, August 6 Edition

Omega’s been the official timekeeper of the Olympics since 1932, and the Tokyo Games marks the 29th time the company has been clocking world athletes as they show the world their expertise. As thrilling as it is to watch the games, the event is fleeting. In a blink of an eye, the Olympics will be over, and we’ll go back to our days. Omega’s created a way to keep the Olympic spirit alive all year long with their new Olympic Tokyo 2020 limited edition watches. The collection is comprised of the Omega Seamaster Diver 300M and the Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra chronometer watches. Unlike Olympic merch that can shrink or fall apart, Omega’s limited-edition Olympic watches will always keep their shape, look stunningly sophisticated, and appreciate in value over time.