WATCH: Olympic Zone - Friday, August 6 Edition
The stories behind the sports and the athletes are part of what makes the Olympics such a special competition around the world. That’s why KPRC 2 is proud to bring you the Olympic Zone presented by Living Designs Furniture. The popular magazine show, is a summary and showcase of up-to-the-minute Olympics content that sets the stage for the most important action every night of the Games. It can be seen Monday through Saturday during the Olympics on KPRC 2 at 6:30 p.m.www.click2houston.com
