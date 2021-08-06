WATCH: Olympic Zone - Friday, August 6 Edition

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe stories behind the sports and the athletes are part of what makes the Olympics such a special competition around the world. That’s why KPRC 2 is proud to bring you the Olympic Zone presented by Living Designs Furniture. The popular magazine show, is a summary and showcase of up-to-the-minute Olympics content that sets the stage for the most important action every night of the Games. It can be seen Monday through Saturday during the Olympics on KPRC 2 at 6:30 p.m.

Sha’Carri Richardson Faces Olympics Suspension

American sprinter, Sha’Carri Richardson, has been suspended from the Olympics for one month. Sha’Carri Richardson has recently been drug tested and found positive for marijuana usage. As such, she faces a one month suspension from the Olympics- threatening the sensational sprinter’s involvement in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Her suspension is set to begin June 28th, 2021.
arcamax.com

Olympic cyclist Olivia Podmore dies at the age of 24

New Zealand Olympic athlete Olivia Podmore has died at the age of 24. The racing cyclist who competed for her country at the Rio 2016 Games and at the 2018 Commonwealth Games tragically passed away shortly after posting a message on Instagram where she spoke about the "struggle" of sport and the "feeling when you lose".
Which athlete won the most medals at the 2021 Olympics?

Which athlete won the most medals at the 2021 Olympics?. The 2021 Olympics are officially over and man, what an olympics they were! There were some intriguing storylines, records being broken, tears shed and overall, a successful Olympics. But now that the final olympic medal has been handed out, many...
Omega Debuts Limited-Edition Tokyo 2020 Watches for the Olympics

Omega’s been the official timekeeper of the Olympics since 1932, and the Tokyo Games marks the 29th time the company has been clocking world athletes as they show the world their expertise. As thrilling as it is to watch the games, the event is fleeting. In a blink of an eye, the Olympics will be over, and we’ll go back to our days. Omega’s created a way to keep the Olympic spirit alive all year long with their new Olympic Tokyo 2020 limited edition watches. The collection is comprised of the Omega Seamaster Diver 300M and the Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra chronometer watches. Unlike Olympic merch that can shrink or fall apart, Omega’s limited-edition Olympic watches will always keep their shape, look stunningly sophisticated, and appreciate in value over time.
Olympics schedule: How and where to watch Texans in Friday’s events

(KXAN) — The Olympic Games are underway with athletes coming from across the world to compete in Tokyo, Japan and surrounding areas. The global celebration of sport featuring 33 sports and 46 disciplines actually started Friday, July 23. The Tokyo Games will be different than any other Olympics held in...
Rankings Review: Olympic Edition

It might be an understatement to say the UFC has some questionable rankings. You would expect rankings to be questionable as they are subjective; however, in this column, I will point out rankings that I think are glaring mistakes. I will also analyze significant movement in the rankings that I agree with.
Missouri City’s Bryce Deadmon returns home as an Olympic gold medalist

HOUSTON – A runaway success!. After appearing at his first Olympic games, Missouri City athlete Bryce Deadmon is now a two-time medal winner. The 24-year-old Aggie track star shared with Houston Life his excitement about bringing home the gold in the men’s 4x400m relay and a bronze medal in the 4x400m mixed relay at the Tokyo Olympics.
Roundup of Olympic gold medals from Friday, August 6

TOKYO — A roundup of gold medals from Friday, August 6, at the Tokyo Games:. Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman won the women’s beach volleyball gold medal. The U.S. pair beat Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy of Australia 21-15, 21-16 for the championship on Friday. It’s Ross’ third medal in as many Olympics, to go with the silver she won in London and a bronze from Brazil. Klineman is a first-time Olympian.
Olympics Schedule Friday, August 6th

Wrestling finals, marathons, Basketball Finals, and more. Competition is winding down in Tokyo. Here’s the Olympics Schedule for Friday, August 6th. Also, make sure to check out our list of athletes representing Team USA with local ties!. Aug 6, 2021; Chiba, Japan; Kyle Dake (USA) with his bronze medal during...
Tokyo Summer Olympics Streaming Guide: Day 14 - Friday, August 6

Kevin Durant and the U.S. men’s basketball team aim to win its fourth consecutive gold medal in the final against Rudy Gobert and France live in primetime Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Team USA also looks to avenge its only loss in the Tokyo Olympics. In the opening game for both teams in Tokyo on July 25, France scored 16 of the last 18 points in a come-from-behind 83-76 victory.
Breakout stars of the Tokyo Olympic Games

Every Olympics has its breakout athletes, many of whom turn out to be long-term forces in the sport. You may remember some, like Katie Ledecky and Ashton Eaton at the 2012 Games or Andre de Grasse and Ashleigh Johnson in 2016. Below, we break down the breakout stars from the...
Watch All of Yui Ohashi’s Race Videos from the 2020 Tokyo Olymics

Yui Ohashi won two gold medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. She only swam the 200 and 400 IM, but took home Olympic titles in each. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. When: Pool swimming: Saturday, July 24 – Sunday, August 1, 2021. Open Water swimming: Wednesday, August 4...

