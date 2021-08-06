2 Capitol rioters are first to plead guilty to assaulting officers

A Washington, D.C., district judge sent U.S. Capitol rioter and former Virginia police officer Thomas Robertson back to jail Wednesday over a horde of weapons found at his home. “Robertson’s procurement of these dangerous weapons under the surrounding circumstances heightens the risk to public safety, despite the fact that he might have to lie on a federal form in order to take physical possession of them,” Judge Christopher Cooper wrote in his decision. “The Court finds that Robertson has failed to rebut the presumption that ... he will not pose a danger to the safety of any other person or the community.” Prosecutors said Robertson, who was out on bail, had bought a variety of weapons since the attack despite a court order prohibiting Robertson from owning weapons. Robertson’s son Hunter told Cooper last week that one of the guns was actually his, but prosecutors said that contradicted what Hunter had previously told the FBI.