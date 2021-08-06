Senior-Centric Smartphones

With mobile devices, anyone can interact with online spaces in novel ways — a fact that web and graphic designers must keep in mind as they work. The smartphone changed the world. More than just a garden-variety mobile device, the smartphone combines the powerful communication technology of its screenless predecessors with the data processing capabilities of a high-powered computer. We live in a golden age of mobile technology, with the internet allowing us to be more connected to one another than our ancestors ever were. With an estimated six and a half billion people carrying a smartphone in their pockets, this small, mighty device is a striking reminder of how technology affects lives.