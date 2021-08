Texas A&M did a lot of things right on offense during the 2020 season, getting great play from its offensive line and backs such as Isaiah Spiller and Ainias Smith to lead the Southeastern Conference in average and time of possession. With Kellen Mond directing things, the Aggies became an efficient offense that converted third downs and kept the ball away from opponents on its way to a 9-1 record and a top five ranking in the final polls.