Joe Cremo had a phenomenal career at Scotia and went on to do the same first at UAlbany and then at Villanova. After a stint in the G League with the Long Island Nets which was cut short because of the pandemic, it would have been acceptable if Cremo called it a career. He had done enough and could begin moving into the next chapter of his life but Cremo has other ideas. As he details above, he will be playing overseas in Spain with a chance to further his basketball career. There is a lot of good stuff from our interview this morning with Joe including why the LI Nets were the wrong fit, what coach Jay Wright is saying to the Olympics team in Tokoyo after a slow start and a one-on-one matchup possibly in the works that would be can't miss, so make sure to listen. We wish him the best of luck!