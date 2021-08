BIG RAPIDS – Senior libero Nina Gorgijevska is one of the key returners for Ferris’ volleyball team, which returns to action later this month. Gorgijevska is a 5-foot-7 player from Potsdam, Germany, who served as the squad's starting libero in 2019. She played in 31 contests and finished with a team-high 422 digs in her 102 sets of action and helped lead FSU to a sixth-straight GLIAC regular-season and tournament championship.