Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge won the Olympic men’s marathon with a commanding performance in Sapporo the final day of Tokyo 2020, winning his second straight gold medal and cementing his place among the all-time greats of the sport.Day 16 of the Tokyo Olympic Games brings further chances for Team GB to add to their medal tally.Britain go into the final day of the Games with a haul of 63 medals – just two short of their 65 haul at London 2012.Lauren Price will be gunning for gold in her women’s middleweight final against China’s Li Qian at the Kokugikan Arena.Laura...