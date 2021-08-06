SBCC Board Approves Resolution to Require COVID-19 Vaccinations

At a special Santa Barbara City College Board of Trustees meeting held on August 5, 2021, the Board passed Resolution No. 1 COVID-19 Immunization. The resolution requires that on Oct. 1, 2021, or upon issuance of final FDA approval for at least one COVID-19 vaccine – whichever comes earlier – all students and employees and members of the public must provide valid documentation of “full” COVID-19 vaccination (as defined by the U.S. Center for Disease Control) to SBCC as a condition of (a) entering an SBCC campus building, (b) attending an in-person SBCC class, or (c) using a service located off-campus for obtaining an approved exemption based on medical, disability, religious grounds, or a deferral based on pregnancy.