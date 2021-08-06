Cancel
Santa Barbara, CA

SBCC Board Approves Resolution to Require COVID-19 Vaccinations

By SBCC PIO
Santa Barbara Edhat
 4 days ago

At a special Santa Barbara City College Board of Trustees meeting held on August 5, 2021, the Board passed Resolution No. 1 COVID-19 Immunization. The resolution requires that on Oct. 1, 2021, or upon issuance of final FDA approval for at least one COVID-19 vaccine – whichever comes earlier – all students and employees and members of the public must provide valid documentation of “full” COVID-19 vaccination (as defined by the U.S. Center for Disease Control) to SBCC as a condition of (a) entering an SBCC campus building, (b) attending an in-person SBCC class, or (c) using a service located off-campus for obtaining an approved exemption based on medical, disability, religious grounds, or a deferral based on pregnancy.

Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Broward County Public Schools vote to maintain mask mandate despite Florida governor's executive order to leave masks up to parents

(CNN) — The Broward County School Board voted Tuesday to maintain the school district's mask mandate that was originally approved July 28. After listening to 48 public speakers and reviewing more than 350 written comments from local residents, the board voted 8-1 to keep the mask mandate in place, allowing exceptions for health and safety concerns only, according to a news release from the school division. Broward County schools started school Tuesday.

