Locals react to surge of COVID cases

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - COVID cases are rising again as the delta variant spreads across the U.S., after months of fighting against the virus. COVID cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in Meridian as well. Newscenter 11 spoke with a woman who asked to be anonymous and another who shared the story of her sister going to the hospital after being involved in a car wreck, only to sit in a waiting room for hours because the hospital was packed with COVID patients.