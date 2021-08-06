Cancel
Meridian, MS

Locals react to surge of COVID cases

By Nicholas Brooks
WTOK-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - COVID cases are rising again as the delta variant spreads across the U.S., after months of fighting against the virus. COVID cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in Meridian as well. Newscenter 11 spoke with a woman who asked to be anonymous and another who shared the story of her sister going to the hospital after being involved in a car wreck, only to sit in a waiting room for hours because the hospital was packed with COVID patients.

Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...
Broward County Public Schools vote to maintain mask mandate despite Florida governor's executive order to leave masks up to parents

(CNN) — The Broward County School Board voted Tuesday to maintain the school district's mask mandate that was originally approved July 28. After listening to 48 public speakers and reviewing more than 350 written comments from local residents, the board voted 8-1 to keep the mask mandate in place, allowing exceptions for health and safety concerns only, according to a news release from the school division. Broward County schools started school Tuesday.

