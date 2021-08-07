Health Fusion: Arthritis knee pain but not ready for a replacement? Options to consider
Knee pain from osteoarthritis is very common. If you suffer from it, you'll want to listen to my guest, Dr. Michael Stuart. In the world of orthopedics and sports medicine, he's a superstar. He's a Mayo Clinic orthopedic surgeon, the chief medical and safety Officer for USA Hockey, and has been the team physician for a bunch of national teams, including the U.S. men's Olympic and World Cup hockey teams. He's also involved in the NHL and a medical supervisor for the International Ice Hockey Federation.www.duluthnewstribune.com
