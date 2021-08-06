Cancel
VENGEANCE FOR SUNNY JIM

By Jeff Elliott
santarosahistory.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the most infamous event in Santa Rosa history, but there’s really not much to say about it – as long as you stick to the facts, that is. There are just four first-hand accounts of what happened at the jailhouse late on the night of November 9, 1920 and the lynching that followed at the Rural Cemetery. The most important came from Clarence H. “Barney” Barnard, who was the only member of the lynching party to talk about it. Almost 65 years after the events, Barnard walked into the Press Democrat office and asked to speak to Gaye LeBaron. His recollections – which appeared in her December 8, 1985 column – rewrote several key parts of the story. She also recorded an interview with him in 1989 which is available on the SSU website (it adds little to what she originally wrote, and Barnard was so confused at that point he was unsure if he had been born in 1889 or 1899).

