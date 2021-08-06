Some getting COVID-19 booster as WHO calls for halt

The warnings from COVID-19 experts are getting louder and more blunt: The Delta variant is basically a whole new threat, one far more transmissible than the viruses before it. Possibly any virus ever before it. Be warned. With this in mind, Dr. Larry Brilliant, an epidemiologist who, says CNBC, "was part of the World Health Organization's team that helped eradicate smallpox," spoke to the network and said the delta variant is "maybe the most contagious virus" ever. Read on for his five life-saving pieces of advice, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.