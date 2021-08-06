Cancel
Public Health

Some getting COVID-19 booster as WHO calls for halt

Daily Gate City
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the World Health Organization is calling for a moratorium on COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, experts and concerned citizens are making their own risk-based decisions. (Aug. 6) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/120943fe973c4236b8fefcb6a058dfbd.

EatThis

Virus Expert Issues Startling Reality Check

The warnings from COVID-19 experts are getting louder and more blunt: The Delta variant is basically a whole new threat, one far more transmissible than the viruses before it. Possibly any virus ever before it. Be warned. With this in mind, Dr. Larry Brilliant, an epidemiologist who, says CNBC, "was part of the World Health Organization's team that helped eradicate smallpox," spoke to the network and said the delta variant is "maybe the most contagious virus" ever. Read on for his five life-saving pieces of advice, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Pentagon to require COVID vaccine for all troops

Members of the U.S. military will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine beginning next month under a plan laid out by the Pentagon Monday and endorsed by President Joe Biden. (Aug. 9) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
COVID cases rising in unvaccinated children

The number of children contracting COVID-19 is increasing rapidly and children's hospitals are filling up with young patients not eligible for the vaccine now being used against the virus. (Aug. 10) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
Washington state to require COVID shots for workers

Most state workers in Washington, as well as thousands of private health care and long-term care employees, will be required to show proof of vaccination for COVID-19 by Oct. 18 or face losing their jobs, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Monday. (Aug. 9) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com.
Biden blasts bans on mask mandates as 'disingenuous'

President Joe Biden says he finds it "disingenuous" that some of the same governors who complain of federal overreach on coronavirus measures are now pushing to ban or nullify mask mandates imposed by localities and schools in their states. (Aug. 8) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram:...
US advises its citizens to avoid traveling to France

Washington [US] August 10 (ANI/FENA): The State Department has advised Americans to avoid all travel to France because of the growing number of coronavirus infections in that country. France is battling a fourth wave of the virus even though hospitalizations due to Covid-19 are still far below earlier peaks. The...
Recurring Stimulus Checks’ Reality

The online petition that was started in order to organize the demand for the recurring stimulus checks in the United States of America, has almost reached its goal. The “change.org” petition was started with a view to achieving at least 3 million supporters. It demands a total of 2000 USD monthly payments from the federal government. The petition was started by Stephanie Bonin, a restaurant owner from the state of Colorado, along with her husband.
COVID kills entire anti-vaxxer family

43-year-old Francis Goncalves from Cardiff suffered the heartbreaking triple loss of his anti-vaxxer mother, father and brother all in the span of a week. The three family members, who were based in Portugal, reportedly shared a meal together in which they infected each other before ultimately succumbing to the virus. The three were also heavily against receiving the coronavirus vaccine claiming that it was just a scheme for the government to control its citizens. Goncalves said:

