El Paso man dies in single-vehicle rollover accident in Culberson County

An El Paso man died in a single-vehicle accident in Culberson County after losing control of his vehicle, which rolled over, throwing him from it, officials said. Ramiro Monteiro Sousa, 50, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup about 5:30 a.m. Friday on Farm to Market Road 652 in Culberson County when he approached a curve in the roadway, Texas Department of Public Safety officials said.