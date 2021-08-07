Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lynchburg, VA

In an effort to break the poverty cycle, three Lynchburg-area nonprofits team up

By Rachael Smith
Lynchburg News and Advance
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree local nonprofits serving children have left their silos to come together to create a new collaborative. The Kid First Collaborative, made up of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Virginia, Boys & Girls Club of Greater Lynchburg, and Jubilee Family Development Center has a purpose to provide the integrated prevention services needed to begin breaking down the cycle of poverty at a larger scale.

newsadvance.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Lynchburg, VA
Society
City
Lynchburg, VA
City
Charity, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty#Volunteers#Nonprofits#Breaking Down#Americorps Vista#Covid#Bbbs#Jubilee Family Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Broward County Public Schools vote to maintain mask mandate despite Florida governor's executive order to leave masks up to parents

(CNN) — The Broward County School Board voted Tuesday to maintain the school district's mask mandate that was originally approved July 28. After listening to 48 public speakers and reviewing more than 350 written comments from local residents, the board voted 8-1 to keep the mask mandate in place, allowing exceptions for health and safety concerns only, according to a news release from the school division. Broward County schools started school Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy