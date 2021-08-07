In an effort to break the poverty cycle, three Lynchburg-area nonprofits team up
Three local nonprofits serving children have left their silos to come together to create a new collaborative. The Kid First Collaborative, made up of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Virginia, Boys & Girls Club of Greater Lynchburg, and Jubilee Family Development Center has a purpose to provide the integrated prevention services needed to begin breaking down the cycle of poverty at a larger scale.newsadvance.com
