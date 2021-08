The annual Lapeer Days Festival is getting closer, and back by popular demand Detroit's Ultimate KISS Tribute band, War Machine will be performing again this year. Lapeer Days kicks off on Friday, August 20th and runs through Sunday, August 22nd. Did you know Lapeer Days is Michigan's largest free festival? It is. You do not have to buy tickets to see War Machine, or any other bands and artists that are performing. That includes Uncle Kracker. Here is the breakdown on performers at Lapeer Days 2021.