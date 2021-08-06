Hell’s Belles: All-female AC/DC tribute band to play Rock Fest

Concerts have returned, and we could not be happier! We are so excited to announce that Pinky & the Floyd will be returning to Bridger Brewing for the Annual Back to School Block Party on Friday, August 27th. Bozeman’s favorite band is back for the 4th time, and the front parking lot of Bridger Brewing will once again be transformed with a full stage with a dynamic light show and the crushing sound of Pinky & the Floyd lighting up the night. There will be everything that makes live music great there, including great beer, great food, and, most importantly, GREAT MUSIC. If that weren’t enough, Bridger Brewing will be releasing the Fearless IPA at the show. Be sure to get there early and sample this latest creation that will surely have Hop-Heads dancing on their…well, heads!