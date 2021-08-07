Trees Forever works to reforest, rebuild

CLINTON — Over the past year, Clinton Trees Forever has been working to remedy tree damage from last year’s derecho, with a focus on future efforts as well. Immediately after the August 2020 derecho, Clinton Trees Forever launched a Reforest 2 Rebuild campaign to plant and regrow a more diverse and resilient tree canopy in Clinton’s residential areas, Clinton Trees Forever Secretary and Treasurer Amanda Eberhart said. The Clinton group got the idea from Trees Forever in Marion, which was trying to raise $1 million to get trees in residential areas, Eberhart said. The Clinton group was able to raise just short of $6,000, which went towards the purchase of 85 trees.