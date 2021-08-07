Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weight Loss

Health Fusion: Arthritis knee pain but not ready for a replacement? Options to consider

By Vivien Williams
Grand Forks Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnee pain from osteoarthritis is very common. If you suffer from it, you'll want to listen to my guest, Dr. Michael Stuart. In the world of orthopedics and sports medicine, he's a superstar. He's a Mayo Clinic orthopedic surgeon, the chief medical and safety Officer for USA Hockey, and has been the team physician for a bunch of national teams, including the U.S. men's Olympic and World Cup hockey teams. He's also involved in the NHL and a medical supervisor for the International Ice Hockey Federation.

www.grandforksherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Stuart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knee Pain#Knee Replacement#Arthritis#Sports Medicine#Mayo Clinic#Usa Hockey#Nhl#Health Fusion#Google Podcasts#Twitter Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Hartford, CTWTNH.com

Non-surgical treatment options for chronic back pain

(WTNH) — So many people suffer from chronic back pain and often fear that surgery is the only answer for relief. Lisa Murawski, an exercise physiologist with the Hartford Healthcare’s Good Life Fitness Program spoke with News 8 about non-surgical options for treatment. See the full interview in the video...
Weight Lossnortonhealthcare.com

3 signs you may be ready for a joint replacement

If you’ve been living with joint pain due to arthritis, you may be wondering if you need a knee or hip replacement. When considering joint replacement surgery, there are a few ways you can determine if you’re ready to discuss it with your orthopedic provider. Chad E. Smith, M.D., orthopedic...
Diseases & Treatmentshenryford.com

Arthritis In Summer: Steps To Reduce Pain And Stay Active

If you have arthritis, summer heat and humidity can increase your joint pain and make daily activities a challenge. Many people who have arthritis feel more discomfort as the weather changes throughout the year. But there are steps you can take to manage your symptoms and stay active. “It is...
Women's HealthWFMZ-TV Online

Joint relief: Easing knee pain in women

Each year, about 10 million women see their doctors for knee pain. The discomfort can be debilitating, but are there ways to stop knee pain before it starts?. Good knees are essential to helping you get around. But injuries, arthritis, and aging can all cause problems, especially for women. They’re up to eight times more likely than men to suffer from knee pain.
HealthGrand Forks Herald

Health Fusion: Health inequities. Are there ways to close the gap

Imagine not following up with your health care provider after a screening test came back positive for cancer because you didn't have insurance and couldn't afford an appointment. Think about what it would be like to be at greater risk of dying during childbirth because of your race. Those situations,...
Recipeswomensrunning.com

Your Meal Plan for Joint Pain and Arthritis

People who suffer from joint pain and arthritis know that it can be debilitating to have chronic aches in and around their joints. More than 92 million U.S. adults (nearly 47%) have doctor-diagnosed arthritis or report arthritis symptoms, making it the leading cause of disability in America according to the Arthritis Foundation. Inflammation and joint pain is often managed by medication and physical therapy, though many people don’t realize that there are food and lifestyle changes that can help help prevent or ease flare ups.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Challenges in Managing and Preventing Rheumatoid Arthritis Pain

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a prevalent chronic, progressive, inflammatory autoimmune disease that affects not only the joints but also other organs, including the eyes, heart, and lungs. It is characterized by painful, tender, and swollen joints that can significantly affect a patient's quality of life and productivity due to pain, stiffness, and sleep disturbances. Pain is often reported as the most debilitating symptom associated with RA. Pharmacologic therapies used in the treatment and management of RA include nonbiologic and biologic disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs and adjunctive agents such as immunosuppressants, corticosteroids, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, and other analgesics. Pharmacists can educate patients and make clinical recommendations when warranted to improve clinical outcomes.
RecipesGrand Forks Herald

Health Fusion: A common weed becomes a superfood

Who knew that a morning of weeding would morph into an obsession about the plant that's trying to crowd out our dahlias. I pulled a huge pile of what is said to be a nutritional powerhouse. Purslane. I didn't know about the health benefits of purslane until, coincidentally, I texted...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Study confirms safety of stem cell therapy for chronic knee pain

A study released in Stem Cells Translational Medicine has confirmed the safety of a novel type of cellular therapy for knee pain caused by osteoarthritis. Conducted by a multi-institutional team of researchers in Japan who had developed the new therapy, the study was designed to confirm that their treatment—which involves transplanting the patient's own mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) into the affected knee—did not cause tumors.
Diseases & Treatmentswebcenterfairbanks.com

Health Watch: Symptoms and treatments for Juvenile Arthritis

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - It’s a common misconception that arthritis, or the swelling of tissues surrounding joints, only affects older people. It’s actually a relatively common chronic disorder in children as well. An estimated 300,000 kids in the United States are effected by juvenile arthritis. Resident physician Emily Davis explained,...
CancerGrand Forks Herald

Health Fusion: Study shows vaping one time ups disease risk

Cigarette smoking is bad for your health. We've known that for a long time. Vaping, or using e-cigarettes, comes with health risks too and research about it continues to emerge. One study, from the University of California, Los Angeles, reports that just one vaping session can affect your body's cells — even if you're a non-smoker.
Fitnessnutraingredients-usa.com

Study: Low-dose turmeric effective for knee pain after workouts

India-based Nutriventia brand from Inventia Healthcare Ltd., has announced a new study on its turmeric ingredient. The research, published in Clinical Pharmacology: Advances and Applications,​ examined the effectiveness of the turmeric branded ingredient, TurmXTRA on knee pain after exercise. The study. The 90-day, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, clinical trial was conducted...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Fox News

Christina Applegate multiple sclerosis diagnosis: What are the warning signs?

Actress Christina Applegate revealed a recent multiple sclerosis diagnosis to fans on Monday, but what is the chronic disease and what are the warning signs?. According to Hopkins Medicine, MS "occurs when the immune system attacks nerve fibers and myelin sheathing (a fatty substance which surrounds/insulates healthy nerve fibers) in the brain and spinal cord. This attack causes inflammation, which destroys nerve cell processes and myelin – altering electrical messages in the brain."
Mental HealthGrand Forks Herald

Health Fusion: Artificial intelligence predicts suicide risk in students

Researchers from McGill University, University of Montreal and two other organizations in France are using artificial intelligence to identify kids at risk. And they found that self-esteem is one of four main contributing factors. "Early detection of suicidal behaviors and thoughts is the key to providing appropriate treatment,” says lead...
LifestyleMedical News Today

5 knee braces to consider

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Knee braces can provide support to the knee joint. People may find these products beneficial following surgery or injury. Quick links. For a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy