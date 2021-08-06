Cancel
Mississippi State

Leach Season Opening Media Q and A

By Mike Nemeth
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMississippi State practiced for the first time Friday in preparation for the 2021 football season. Following is the transcript with head coach Mike Leach:. Question: How do you feel like the team absorbed the first day?. Leach: It’s great to be back out here for sure. A lot of enthusiasm,...

247sports.com

