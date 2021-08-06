Cancel
Biden administration will fly Central American migrants to southern Mexico in bid to discourage repeat crossings and stem virus spread

By Nick Miroff
Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration has started flying Central American border-crossers deep into southern Mexico in a new attempt to prevent repeat crossings and break the momentum of the largest migration surge in at least two decades, according to U.S. and Mexican officials. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will send Central American...

www.washingtonpost.com

