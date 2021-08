Following Clemson's fourth fall camp practice on Tuesday evening, defensive coordinator Brent Venables met the media. The primary takeaways are below. "You have a lot of gym-rat kind of guys... the kind that help you realize your potential. That's been terrific to see. Showing up early, staying late. Aggressive with our install right now, they've handled that well. Only been four days of camp, but so far so good that way. Think we've made improvement from a physicality standpoint, structurally, just consistency, continuing to improve our depth.