Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Jan. 6 select committee hires former GOP representative as adviser

By Rick Klein
Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09yf0y_0bKN0MG000

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack is hiring former Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-Va., as an adviser to the panel, according to Chairman Bennie Thompson.

The former congressman, who lost his primary last summer, has become one of the few voices inside the Republican Party criticizing the spread of disinformation and conspiracy theories, including the idea that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, which led to the Capitol riot.

MORE: Kinzinger open to issuing subpoenas for members of Congress, including McCarthy

Thompson also announced Joseph Maher, the principal deputy general counsel for the Homeland Security Department, would join the senior staff on the committee.

"I thank these two public servants for their willingness to support the Select Committee’s important work by joining our nonpartisan staff," Thompson, a congressman from Mississippi, said in a statement. "They understand how close our democracy was to catastrophe on January 6th and I commend their commitment to help ensure we never see a repeat of that day."

Riggleman, who also served as an Air Force intelligence officer, is expected to help the committee catalog and track the mistruths that circulated online and on social media before thousands of former President Donald Trump's supporters gathered in Washington and descended on the Capitol hoping to overturn the election results.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18cTzm_0bKN0MG000
CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Rep. Denver Riggleman speaks with a reporter in his office in Washington, Feb. 26, 2020.

ABC News reported earlier this month that according to sources briefed on the discussions, Riggleman could join the committee staff in an advisory capacity.

MORE: Pelosi considering adding former GOP congressman as adviser to Jan. 6 committee

The committee held its first hearing last week with several police officers who had faced off against pro-Trump rioters at the Capitol in January. With the House now on recess through August, the panel is focused on mapping out the contours of its investigation and building up its staff.

Thompson said the panel would issue "quite a few" subpoenas and could potentially seek to question and obtain documents from former Trump administration officials and Republican lawmakers who communicated with Trump before and on Jan. 6.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kpF2T_0bKN0MG000
Bloomberg via Getty Images - PHOTO: Attendees watch a video of rioters during a hearing for the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, July 27, 2021.

Asked if the committee would want to interview former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, following the release of handwritten notes from former acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue that appear to show Trump trying to pressure the Department of Justice to declare there was significant fraud tainting the 2020 presidential election, Thompson said the committee hasn't determined who it wants to hear from yet.

"The president wanted to mobilize the apparatus of the entire U.S. government to reinstall him as president, essentially," Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., another panel member, told reporters. "As one member, I am very interested in retracing the steps of what the president did to guarantee what he called his 'continuation in power.'"

MORE: Jan. 6 select committee to meet on next steps, move on subpoenas

Riggleman is the third Republican linked to the panel, along with Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, who both called to impeach Trump and accepted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s invitation to join the investigation over GOP leaders' efforts to boycott it after Pelosi refused to seat two leading conservative lawmakers who voted to overturn the 2020 election.

In recent days, other conservative lawmakers have sought to push Cheney and Kinzinger out of the House GOP Conference and strip them of other committee assignments over their work on the committee.

Comments / 1

ABC News

ABC News

365K+
Followers
94K+
Post
184M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Jamie Raskin
Person
Denver Riggleman
Person
Joseph Maher
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Select Committee#Gop#House#The Republican Party#The Select Committee#Air Force#Getty Images#Republican#Bloomberg#The Department Of Justice#D Md
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Democratic Rep. Ron Kind to retire, damaging Democratic hopes of controlling House in 2022

Democratic Congressman Ron Kind will not seek re-election after 25 years in the House, dealing a significant blow to Democrats' chances of maintaining control in 2022. Kind, who represents Wisconsin's 3rd congressional district, will retire at the end of his term according to top Democratic lawmakers, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who addressed the reports of his retirement in a statement wishing him "all the best." The 3rd is a swing district.
POTUSMSNBC

The one line that exposes Trump's real plan to overturn the 2020 election

Rachel Maddow points to the one spot in acting deputy attorney general Richard Donoghue's handwritten notes on Donald Trump's call to acting-Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen that shows how Republican state legislatures sympathetic to Trump figured into Trump's plan to overturn the legitimate outcome of the 2020 election.Aug. 10, 2021.
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

Ohio Senate hopeful JD Vance snags big GOP endorsement

Ohio Republican Senate candidate JD Vance scored a major endorsement this week as Rep. Jim Banks, the head of the Republican Study Committee, committed to back his run. Banks (R-IN) told Axios that Vance “isn’t afraid to stand up to the woke elites and will always put middle- and working-class Ohioans first” — further praising the candidate for standing up to “big tech.”
Congress & CourtsPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Pelosi’s summer squeeze

PELOSI FACES DOWN THE MODS — Speaker NANCY PELOSI is calling the House back from summer recess Aug. 23 to vote on the party’s $3.5 trillion budget, but she has a problem: Six moderate House Democrats, our ace House reporters Sarah Ferris and Heather Caygle report, have indicated that they’ll oppose the fiscal blueprint unless the speaker puts the Senate-passed BIF up for a vote at the same time.
ProtestsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Republicans are in fantasyland about Capitol riot

Regarding Lynn Schmidt's column "This is how they back the blue?" (Aug. 3): Republicans have not found a fact they cannot distort. My personal favorite is blaming antifa for the Jan. 6 riot: Antifa wanted to overthrow the election because its followers profoundly wanted Donald Trump to remain president. Right.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

January 6 committee considers whether to seek Trump White House call logs as investigators eye next steps

CNN — The select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection is weighing whether to pursue call logs from the Trump White House on the day of the riot, a move that could present a potentially thorny dilemma for President Joe Biden who would ultimately have to determine whether the records should be covered by executive privilege or qualify as essential evidence for the ongoing probe.

Comments / 1

Community Policy