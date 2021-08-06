Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Bernardino, CA

San Bernardino police wound 13-year-old who fired gunshot

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A 13-year-old boy armed with a handgun was shot and injured by police east of Los Angeles after falsely claiming he had killed several people, authorities said.

The boy was shot Thursday afternoon at a San Bernardino cemetery after he called police dispatchers.

The teen claimed to have killed three people, fired several shots during the call, and at one point told a dispatcher that if police didn’t kill him, “I’ll have to kill them,” according to a statement by the San Bernardino Police Department.

Officers who went to Pioneer Memorial Cemetery saw the boy armed with a gun, police said. Officers tried to talk to the boy and convince him to surrender, even after he fired a shot in the air.

Alma Morales, who lives near the cemetery, watched the confrontation through a hole in her backyard fence. She said the boy had looked down and pointed at a headstone as if talking to someone.

“He was just saying, ‘I’m coming with you. I’m coming with you,’” she told KABC-TV.

Police said the boy was shot after pointing the gun at officers. He was taken to a hospital and there was no immediate word on his condition.

Police said they found two handguns in the boy’s possession and loaded magazines and extra ammunition in a backpack.

Investigators found that the boy’s claim to have killed three people wasn’t true. They’re still trying to discover his motive, police said. An investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

526K+
Followers
294K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Bernardino, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
San Bernardino, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Ap#Pioneer Memorial Cemetery#Kabc Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Portland, ORPosted by
The Associated Press

2 killed, others hurt in Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two people were killed and others were hurt in a shooting in Northeast Portland’s Madison South neighborhood, police said. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the deaths would mark the 57th and 58th homicides this year in Portland. Shortly before 5:30 a.m., police say several people called 911 about...
California StatePosted by
The Associated Press

California man held in death of his 2 children in Mexico

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A California surfing school owner was arrested on suspicion of stabbing to death his two young children in Mexico, authorities said Tuesday. Matthew Taylor Coleman, 40, of Santa Barbara, was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents while crossing into the United States from Mexico at the San Ysidro checkpoint and remained in federal custody, Mexican authorities said.
Dalton, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

GBI: Deputies kill man who fired at them during standoff

DALTON, Ga. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies killed an armed man who fired at authorities during a standoff in northwest Georgia, investigators said. The shooting happened late Monday night in the unincorporated community of Rocky Face, in Whitfield County near Dalton, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday in a news release.
Decatur, ALPosted by
The Associated Press

Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — Police in Decatur say a pedestrian has been struck and killed by a train. The crash happened Tuesday evening at an overpass at Beltline Road near Veterans Drive, Al.com reported. The victim — a male — was struck under the overpass, police spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez said....

Comments / 0

Community Policy