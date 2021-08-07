Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Elkhart, Kosciusko by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Elkhart; Kosciusko The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Elkhart County in north central Indiana Northern Kosciusko County in north central Indiana * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 800 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Milford, or near Nappanee, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Warsaw, Nappanee, Syracuse, Milford, North Webster, Leesburg, Oswego, Big Barbee Lake, Monoquet, James Lake, Hastings, Irish Lake, Sechrist Lake, Big Chapman Lake, Lake Wawasee, Clunette, Gravelton, Dewart Lake, Oakwood Park and Tippecanoe Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH