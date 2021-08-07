Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 17:01:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 545 PM MST. * At 501 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles southeast of Santa Rosa, or 17 miles north of Sells, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cababi, San Luis - Sells District and Rincon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH