Flood Advisory issued for Elkhart by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 19:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-06 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Elkhart The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Elkhart County in north central Indiana Northeastern St. Joseph County in north central Indiana Southeastern Cass County in southwestern Michigan St. Joseph County in southwestern Michigan * Until 1030 PM EDT. * At 729 PM EDT, trained weather spotters reported heavy rain in the advisory area due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is already occurring. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include South Bend, Elkhart, Mishawaka, Sturgis, Three Rivers, Georgetown, Simonton Lake, Granger, Gulivoire Park, Osceola, Constantine, Bristol, White Pigeon, Centreville, Edwardsburg, Colon, Roseland, Union, Nottawa and Mottville. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.