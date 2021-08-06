Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Vivo Review: Another Unqualified Success for Lin-Manual Miranda

By Mel Valentin
thatshelf.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf it feels like Lin-Manual Miranda is everywhere these days, that is because he is. That’s meant as an observation, not a judgment of any kind. Given the pandemic has pushed back some releases a year or more, it’s not entirely surprising that Miranda has become ubiquitous. Capitalizing on the award-winning success of Hamilton, he has contributed songs to Moana and brought his pre-Hamilton musical, In the Heights, to the big screen. Now, in a collaboration with Sony Pictures Animation and his In the Heights collaborator, Quiara Alegría Hudes, there’s Vivo — an infectiously enthralling, family-oriented animated musical overflowing with earworm-worthy traditional, Caribbean (Afro-Cuban) songs and modern, hip-inflected ones.

thatshelf.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gloria Estefan
Person
Zoe Saldana
Person
Roger Deakins
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unqualified#Lin Manual#Afro Cuban#South American#Sand Dollar Scouts#Sony Pictures Animation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
MoviesDeadline

‘Vivo’ Review: Lin-Manuel Miranda & Gloria Estefan Help Make Delightful Pic Reach Animated Heights

It is turning out to be quite a year for Lin-Manuel Miranda. His Tony-winning In the Heights hit movie screens, his Hamilton has 12 Emmy nominations including one for him, his directorial effort Tick Tick…Boom is about to take off on the fall festival circuit, and he has two animated films including the fall release: Encanto for Disney and the August 6 Netflix release of Sony Pictures Animation’s Vivo, for which he not only wrote all the songs but also voices the title role of the lovable kinkajou. If this delightful Latin-flavored toon was his only project, I still would say this has been a very good year for the prodigious artist.
TV & VideosAOL Corp

Adorable 'Vivo' trailer introduces Lin-Manuel Miranda as a music-loving bear

They say music is a universal language, and it connects the most unlikely duo in Netflix's upcoming Vivo. Lin-Manuel Miranda voices the titular rainforest animal, who is best friends with the music-loving human Andrés (Juan de Marcos). When a love from Andrés's past resurfaces (Gloria Estefan), it's up to Vivo and new friend Gabi (Ynairaly Simo) to use the universal languages of music and love to bring them together.
Celebritieshazard-herald.com

Joseph Gordon-Levitt Is ‘Mr. Corman,’ Lin-Manuel Miranda Is ‘Vivo,’ Up Close and Personal with Luke Bryan and Val Kilmer, Summer Olympics

If it’s Friday, it must be a busy streaming day. Give an Apple to Mr. Corman, Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s return to TV as star-writer-director. Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda gives voice to a musical honey bear in Netflix’s animated Vivo. Country music’s Luke Bryan and movie star Val Kilmer get personal in new documentaries. As the Summer Games enter the final weekend, highlights include the gold-medal basketball match between USA and France.
Moviesseattlepi.com

'Vivo' Review: Good Luck Getting the Tunes in This Peppy Lin-Manuel Miranda Toon out of Your Head

“What difference can one song make?” asks “Vivo,” a super-saturated, instant-classic musical cartoon from Kirk DeMicco, director of “The Croods,” featuring a whole bunch of catchy new songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda — a man who’s spent his career proving just how impactful clever music can be. In fact, it was Miranda who made Disney’s “Moana” so memorable a few years back (marking his maiden voyage into animation). Here, he builds on that experience while also playing the lead character, Vivo, a Cuban kinkajou with the capacity to dance, rap and move all the merch you can imagine.
Moviesjustjaredjr.com

Ynairaly Simo Attends 'Vivo' Premiere Screening With Lin-Manuel Miranda

Ynairaly Simo steps out for the premiere screening of her debut movie Vivo held at Village East by Angelika on Saturday (July 31) in New York City. The 13-year-old newcomer was joined by her co-star Lin-Manuel Miranda, who also did the music for the film with Alex Lacamoire. Ynairaly‘s parents...
TV & Videosnewstalk987.com

‘Vivo’ gets Lin-Manuel Miranda animated again in a sweet if slight adventure

After putting the wind in “Moana‘s” sails with his music and lyrics, Lin-Manuel Miranda brings his stage-honed chops to another animated movie in “Vivo,” a sweet if slight love story built around an inordinately resourceful kinkajou. Premiering on Netflix, Miranda’s songs elevate a small-boned effort — call it cute, without that being pejorative — with an unabashedly romantic streak.
MoviesBroadway.com

See Lin-Manuel Miranda as a Singing Kinkajou in New Trailer for Vivo

A full trailer for the upcoming animated movie musical Vivo has arrived. Starring Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda as a singing kinkajou (that's a tropical rainforest mammal, but you knew that) on a quest to deliver a love song, Vivo also features the voices of Gloria Estefan, Zoe Saldana, Juan de Marcos González, Michael Rooker, Brian Tyree Henry, Nicole Byer, Leslie David Baker, Katie Lowes, Olivia Trujillo, Lidya Jewett and more. Vivo was directed by Kirk DeMicco and written by DeMicco and Miranda's In the Heights scribe Quiara Alegría Hudes and features a score by Alex Lacamoire. Get a first look at the new movie, which will be released on Netflix on August 6, by watching the trailer below!
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Vivo’ Review: Lin-Manuel Miranda Voices a Rapping Kinkajou in Netflix’s Flat Animated Musical

A vibrant collaboration that pairs Lin-Manuel Miranda with Kirk “The Croods” DeMicco, the 3D animated musical “Vivo” bursts out of the gate with a guajira-son banger that falsely suggests we’re in for something a bit more special than the “‘Hamilton’ meets ‘Sing’” elevator pitch that must have convinced Sony Pictures Animation to pay for it in the first place. The idea of Miranda voicing an adorable rapping kinkajou might be a dealbreaker for some people these days — Vivo sports huge eyes, a tiny fedora, and a little teal bandana that ties the whole look together — but all of the overexposure in the world can’t change the fact that “One of a Kind” hits with the same immediacy as any of the great songs he wrote for “Moana.”
TV & Videosimdb.com

‘Vivo’ Trailer: Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Love Letter to Cuba Marks His First Starring Animated Musical

Netflix dropped the full trailer Thursday for “Vivo,” Lin-Manuel Miranda’s love letter to Cuba and his first starring animated musical, made at Sony Pictures Animation (streaming August 6th). In addition to conceiving the idea a decade ago and writing eight original songs, Miranda voices the title character: a singer-musician kinkajou (a rainforest “honey bear”), who plays music in a lively Havana square with his beloved owner Andrés (Juan de Marcos of the Buena Vista Social Club). That is, until tragedy strikes, and Vivo journeys to Miami to deliver a love song to retiring superstar, Marta (Gloria Estefan) with the help of energetic tween Gabi (newcomer Ynairaly Simo).
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Lin-Manuel Miranda nails cuteness as a musical critter in ‘Vivo’

Running time: 95 minutes. Rated PG (some thematic elements and mild action.) On Netflix. Remember when Ryan Seacrest was suddenly on our TVs in the afternoon and prime time, while also hosting a radio show and a podcast and ringing in New Year’s Eve — sometimes all in one day?
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Vivo (2021)

Directed by Kirk DeMicco. Starring Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ynairaly Simo, Zoe Saldana, Gloria Estefan, Juan de Marcos González, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Rooker, Nicole Byer and Katie Lowes. SYNOPSIS:. A young girl and a rare kinkajou quest across Florida to deliver a friend’s message to his former musical partner. It’s a...
Miami, FLVulture

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Furry Booty Is Going to Miami in the Vivo Trailer

¡Vamos! Lin-Manuel Miranda is a cherubic li’l mammal with a penchant for reuniting lost loves in the official trailer for Vivo, which follows a kinkajou (a rainforest animal also known as a “honey bear,” not to be confused with the honey badger who doesn’t give a shit) who travels from Havana to Miami in order to deliver a romantic song on behalf of his owner and mentor. (Can you blame the guy for trying? The chanteuse is voiced by Gloria Estefan.) It’s so adorable that we don’t even want to mention the concept of FedEx. Along the way, Vivo also joins forces with a local tween, where they pretty much sing and dance their way around the Florida city. Miranda wrote several original songs for the film, which sadly don’t include an updated mix of “Miami” and “And the Beat Goes On.” Netflix will release Vivo on August 6.
MoviesPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

‘Vivo’: Fun musical’s hero looks like a lemur and sounds like Lin-Manuel Miranda

Whether it’s “Hamilton” or “In the Heights” or even the “I Do Not Like This Man” number from “Fatwa! The Musical” in “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” there is something instantly catchy and memorable and unique about the musical stylings of the one and only Lin-Manuel Miranda. Five seconds into anything featuring the music and/or voice of Miranda, and we know that’s him and we love it and we’re immediately tapping our toes and nodding our heads in time with the tune.
TV & Videosthecinemaholic.com

Review: Vivo is a Craggy Adventure That is Delightful but Slight

After the wonderful family diversion in The Mitchells vs. the Machines earlier this year, Sony Pictures Animation is back with another Netflix production. Vivo stars Lin-Manuel Miranda as the titular kinkajou (a rare South American species) who performs on the streets of Havana, Cuba with his human counterpart – a very old Andrés (Juan de Marcos).
Moviesheraldsun.com

What to Watch on Friday: We get a new animated film from Lin-Manuel Miranda

Tokyo Olympic Games - The 2020 (2021) Olympic Games are happening through August 8, with events broadcast on NBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics Channel, USA Network, Golf Channel and CNBC -- plus streaming on Peacock on other NBC apps. Check out our guide that explains the different TV/cable channels, websites, apps and streaming services that offer Olympic Games coverage — plus schedule highlights.

Comments / 0

Community Policy