Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Microsoft is Working on a Super Duper Secure Mode for Edge

By About Thurrott.com
thurrott.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Microsoft Browser Vulnerability Research team is working on a Super Duper Secure Mode for the Edge web browser. Yes, really. “The VR is experimenting with a new feature that challenges some conventional assumptions held by many in the browser community,” Microsoft’s Johnathan Norman explains. “Our hope is to build something that changes the modern exploit landscape and significantly raises the cost of exploitation for attackers. Mitigations have a long history of being bypassed, so we are seeking feedback from the community to build something of lasting value.”

www.thurrott.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Edge#User Security#Working On#Vulnerability Research#Javascript#Super Duper Secure Mode#Feedback
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Software
Related
SoftwareDigital Trends

The PDF reader in Microsoft Edge is getting a big update

The Microsoft 365 roadmap has revealed the in Edge will soon be getting a big update. The future update is centered around free-form highlighting, and overall improvements with reading scanned PDF documents. Coming in Microsoft Edge version 95, Microsoft hopes these features can improve the viewing and markup experience for...
Softwareaithority.com

DeepSurface Security Announces Integration with Microsoft Defender for Endpoint

DeepSurface, the award-winning risk-based vulnerability management platform announced its integration with Microsoft Defender for Endpoint. DeepSurface can now automatically ingest reports provided by Microsoft Defender for Endpoint of vulnerabilities, missing patches, and misconfigurations across Microsoft, Linux and Mac hosts. DeepSurface then automatically analyzes and prioritizes vulnerabilities based on potential risk to the business. With DeepSurface, vulnerability management teams can quickly and easily get real-time insights into where their cybersecurity risks are, allowing them to quickly reduce the risk of a cyberattack on their organization.
Softwarewindowscentral.com

Skype joins Microsoft Teams in supporting two-person Together Mode calls

Microsoft Teams allows for Together Mode meetings with as few as two people. Skype now offers this two-person functionality as well. Together Mode is a fun feature in Microsoft Teams and Skype that puts meeting participants together against a shared digital backdrop, creating the illusion that they're occupying the same space. There are various backgrounds with which to spice up your meetings, meaning you and your fellow callers can pretend to be in a diversity of places beyond the actual offices and living rooms where the chats are taking place in reality.
Softwareonmsft.com

Microsoft Edge Canary now offers insights on Sleeping Tabs energy savings

Microsoft is making some improvements to the Sleeping Tabs feature in its Edge browser. As spotted by Reddit user Leopeva64-2, Microsoft Edge Canary has recently received a new feature that provides insights on estimated energy savings with Sleeping Tabs. The Sleeping Tabs feature made its debut in Microsoft Edge last...
BusinessZDNet

Microsoft: Zero Trust security just hit the mainstream

Zero Trust, the borderless security strategy being pushed by vendors, has fully caught on in the enterprise, according to Microsoft's latest survey of cybersecurity defenders. Microsoft, IBM, Google, AWS, Cisco and others in the cybersecurity industry have been banging the 'zero trust' drum for the past few years. The case...
Softwarenojitter.com

No Jitter Roll: UCaaS Edge Monitoring, Microsoft Teams Link Safety

This week we share announcements around smart edge monitoring, a UCaaS-CCaaS partnership, safe link technology for Microsoft Teams, a virtual event platform update, a STIR/SHAKEN call authentication implementation, and Google Voice enhancements. Netscout Launches Smart Edge Monitoring. Netscout, a cybersecurity, service assurance, and business analytics vendor, this week introduced Smart...
Softwarewindowslatest.com

Microsoft Edge 92 released for Android with Windows 10 tabs share and more

Microsoft Edge 92 (stable) is now available on Android and it’s based on the latest version Chromium. The old Microsoft Edge for Android was based on a very old version of Chromium and several features were missing, such as screenshot tool, tabs sharing, experimental flags, and more. If you’re looking...
ComputersTechRepublic

What to expect from Microsoft Edge in Windows 11

Between the new widget menu that only opens web pages instead of apps, and IE being disabled, the Edge browser will be front and center in the new OS. Although Internet Explorer is supported until June 15, 2022, (and longer on Windows Server and LTSC channels of Windows 10) it won't be available at all in Windows 11 and neither will the legacy version of Edge. The default browser will be the new Chromium-based Edge. That means organizations will have to configure IE Mode for any internal sites and line-of-business apps that still require IE compatibility.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Microsoft Security Adds Second Podcast To The CyberWire Network

FULTON, Md., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The CyberWire announced today that Microsoft Security's popular podcast, " Security Unlocked ," is joining the rapidly growing CyberWire Podcast Network . Each week, the hosts of the show, Nic Fillingham and Natalia Godyla, examine the latest innovations in threat intelligence, security research, and data science, with a special focus on understanding the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in cybersecurity.
Computerslaptopmag.com

How to turn off coupons when shopping in Microsoft Edge

All browsers keep tabs on your browsing activity. It’s not nefarious, per se, but meant to keep you engaged by driving the science behind their respective personalization algorithms. Microsoft Edge is no exception. In December of last year, Microsoft introduced a new shopping feature that some users love, and others...
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Super Animal Royale double XP weekend announced, 32V32 mode incoming

Get ready to dive into Super Animal Royale's first-ever double XP weekend: dropping tomorrow, July 30 at 2:00 a.m. BST. Super Animal Royale's second Early Access season or Season 0.5 as its friends call it started last month with the Beach Party Pass and not the players have the option to climb through its ranks and faster than ever. That is until the free weekend ends on August 1, 2021.
SoftwareTechRadar

This Microsoft Edge update could give users a major security boost

A significant security upgrade could soon be coming to Microsoft Edge - but it may seem a bit odd. Microsoft has revealed details of an experiment it carried out with its web browser that disabled some features in order to boost extra security protection. The aptly-named new "Super Duper Secure...
Softwaremspoweruser.com

Microsoft Teams Music Mode with high fidelity audio coming soon

Last month we reported that Microsoft was working on a new feature called “Music Mode” for Microsoft Teams users. With the new music mode, Teams will support up to 32 kHz sampling rate mono audio at 128 kbps, and it will also optimize its internal audio processing settings for reproducing music with high fidelity.
SoftwarePCWorld

5 ways Microsoft Edge is better than Chrome

It might be hard to believe, but Microsoft has finally atoned for the sins of Internet Explorer. Last year, the company hit the reboot button on its web browser efforts, launching a new version of Microsoft Edge to replace the one that shipped with Windows 10. This new version is based on the same code as Google’s Chrome browser, so it offers similar performance and works with all the same extensions.
Video GamesNintendo World Report

First Mario Golf Super Rush Update Adding New Course And Mode

It'll be out sooner than you think, too. The million-selling Mario Golf: Super Rush is adding new features in a few hours. Announced for "tonight" by the Nintendo of America social media accounts but for "tomorrow" by Nintendo of Europe, the update will add the following:. Ranked Battle mode. The...
SoftwareToms Hardware

Microsoft Teases New Windows 11 Snipping Tool, Dark Mode for Word

Microsoft teased an updated Windows 11 Snipping Tool meant to make it easier to capture and edit screenshots of the operating system's new user interface (hat-tip to ComputerBase) as well as a long-overdue dark mode for Word on Twitter yesterday. Windows Insider Program members should be able to experiment with...
Softwarelifewire.com

Microsoft Introduces Experimental Security Project for Edge Browser

Microsoft’s Edge browser could get even more secure, thanks to a new project dubbed as “Super Duper Secure Mode.”. First spotted by The Record, Microsoft’s browser vulnerability research team is working on an experimental project that would automatically disable performance or optimization features to prioritize security when a threat is detected.

Comments / 0

Community Policy