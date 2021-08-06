Microsoft is Working on a Super Duper Secure Mode for Edge
The Microsoft Browser Vulnerability Research team is working on a Super Duper Secure Mode for the Edge web browser. Yes, really. “The VR is experimenting with a new feature that challenges some conventional assumptions held by many in the browser community,” Microsoft’s Johnathan Norman explains. “Our hope is to build something that changes the modern exploit landscape and significantly raises the cost of exploitation for attackers. Mitigations have a long history of being bypassed, so we are seeking feedback from the community to build something of lasting value.”www.thurrott.com
