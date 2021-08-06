Microsoft is Working on a Super Duper Secure Mode for Edge

Between the new widget menu that only opens web pages instead of apps, and IE being disabled, the Edge browser will be front and center in the new OS. Although Internet Explorer is supported until June 15, 2022, (and longer on Windows Server and LTSC channels of Windows 10) it won't be available at all in Windows 11 and neither will the legacy version of Edge. The default browser will be the new Chromium-based Edge. That means organizations will have to configure IE Mode for any internal sites and line-of-business apps that still require IE compatibility.