August 1, 2:56 a.m.: Fernando Chavez Vargas, 18, of Denison, was arrested for OWI-1st offense. The location of the offense was on Broadway in Denison. August 1, 8:18 p.m.: Oscar Nehemias Shul Aguilar, 37, of Denison, fell asleep while driving and struck a pole at One Stop Shop at the corner of North 7th Street and Avenue C. Shul Aguilar was arrested for OWI-2nd offense.