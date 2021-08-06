Ultimate Slip N' Slide SOL As NBC Flushes Reality Competition Series
A month ago, NBC pulled Ultimate Slip 'N Slide from its prime post-Olympics premiere spot after the Bobby Moynihan and Ron Funches-hosted reality competition series was hit a month prior with a microscopic parasite that resulted in "up to 40 crew members" falling "violently ill" with outbreaks of "awful explosive diarrhea", "collapsing", and people "being forced to run into port-o-potties", resulting in production being shut with only a week to go. On Friday, NBC announced that it was flushing away the series altogether, opting to not move forward on the project.bleedingcool.com
