FlexiSpot Sit2Go 2-in-1 Fitness Chair is super comfortable and has an integrated bike

Improve your comfort and productivity at work with the FlexiSpot Sit2Go 2-in-1 Fitness Chair. This unique office gadget is incredibly comfortable thanks to its breathable mesh backrest and supportive seat cushion. In fact, the cushion doesn’t give off pressure, making sitting more enjoyable. Meanwhile, the height-adjustable seat is easy to configure with its one-touch lever. Interestingly, this office chair comes with its own bike. That’s right, the comfortable pedals let you bicycle while you work, helping to minimize the effects of a sedentary lifestyle. Moreover, you can improve your performance with the help of the calorie tracker and different resistance levels. Furthermore, this chair enhances your productivity since it allows you to exercise while you work. Finally, the compact design and caster wheels make it effortless to move.