FlexiSpot Sit2Go 2-in-1 Fitness Chair is super comfortable and has an integrated bike

By Lauren Wadowsky
Gadget Flow
 4 days ago
Improve your comfort and productivity at work with the FlexiSpot Sit2Go 2-in-1 Fitness Chair. This unique office gadget is incredibly comfortable thanks to its breathable mesh backrest and supportive seat cushion. In fact, the cushion doesn’t give off pressure, making sitting more enjoyable. Meanwhile, the height-adjustable seat is easy to configure with its one-touch lever. Interestingly, this office chair comes with its own bike. That’s right, the comfortable pedals let you bicycle while you work, helping to minimize the effects of a sedentary lifestyle. Moreover, you can improve your performance with the help of the calorie tracker and different resistance levels. Furthermore, this chair enhances your productivity since it allows you to exercise while you work. Finally, the compact design and caster wheels make it effortless to move.

Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com
#Fitness#Exercise#Productivity#Bike#Design#Flexispot
