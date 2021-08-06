Oneida Indian Nation/Change the Mascot Praises Washington Football Team for Banning Native American-Inspired Headdresses and Face Paint

When I joined the protest outside the Cleveland baseball stadium on Opening Day in 1999, the stereotyped Chief Wahoo logo, with his fat red cheeks and bucktoothed grin, seemed to be stamped on every surface. Native Americans had been protesting outside the stadium since the 1970s, and the crowd in Wahoo jackets and caps and tall sponge feathers knew to expect them. As they streamed into the stadium, the fans ignored the speeches and the effigy of Wahoo in a coffin burning in an oil drum. The few fans who paused in response to my questions felt confident in their command of the facts: The team had been named after an Indian player, they told me. His name was Sockalexis. They laid the name out precisely, the ace that clinched their win. They assured me the name and logo honored Indians.