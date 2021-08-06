Cancel
Oneida Indian Nation/Change the Mascot Praises Washington Football Team for Banning Native American-Inspired Headdresses and Face Paint

 4 days ago

ONEIDA NATION HOMELANDS (PRWEB) August 06, 2021. The national grassroots Change the Mascot campaign today praised Washington’s football team for banning fans from attending home games wearing Native American-inspired headdresses and face paint, calling it a “welcome update to the team’s policies and protocols.”. “By prohibiting fans from misappropriating and...

Place
Americas
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NFL
Football
Sports
NFLblackchronicle.com

Washington Football Team No Longer Allows Fans to Wear Racist Native American Garb

The protests over the years regarding some professional sports teams using images and references that played on the stereotypes of Native Americans have led to several teams making recent changes. The Cleveland Indians have recently eliminated the Indians moniker and replaced it with Guardians. Meanwhile the Washington Redskins bowed to...
Arizona Stateazpbs.org

Legislation to change Native American team names lacks momentum in Arizona

PHOENIX – For opponents of Native American mascots in the Southwest, 2021 has been a banner year. In Nevada, Gov. Steve Sisolak signed a bill on June 4 prohibiting the use of “racially discriminatory imagery” in any school’s “name, logo, mascot, song or other identifier.” His Colorado counterpart, Gov. Jared Polis, followed suit at the end of the month by authorizing a ban on Native American mascots in schools that don’t have a relationship with a tribe. The broader national climate shifted as well on Friday: Following in the footsteps of the Washington Football Team, MLB’s Cleveland franchise adopted a new name – the Guardians – after lengthy public debate.
NFLchatsports.com

Washington Football Team monitoring Cleveland Guardians' process on name change

RICHMOND, Va. -- If the Cleveland Indians endure any issues with their name change, there's one team that could benefit: the Washington Football Team. Washington's president, Jason Wright, said he will monitor any roadblocks Cleveland encounters with its new name, the Guardians, in the hopes of learning lessons and what to avoid in the future.
BaseballSFGate

Indian sports mascots don't just mock Native culture. They erase it.

When I joined the protest outside the Cleveland baseball stadium on Opening Day in 1999, the stereotyped Chief Wahoo logo, with his fat red cheeks and bucktoothed grin, seemed to be stamped on every surface. Native Americans had been protesting outside the stadium since the 1970s, and the crowd in Wahoo jackets and caps and tall sponge feathers knew to expect them. As they streamed into the stadium, the fans ignored the speeches and the effigy of Wahoo in a coffin burning in an oil drum. The few fans who paused in response to my questions felt confident in their command of the facts: The team had been named after an Indian player, they told me. His name was Sockalexis. They laid the name out precisely, the ace that clinched their win. They assured me the name and logo honored Indians.
Washington StateChronicle

Washington Schools Consult With Tribes as Native Mascot Ban Brings Changes

When 17-year-old Ivy Pete walked the hallways of her high school every day, she was greeted by Native American imagery painted in murals, photos of alumni wearing headdresses and shadow boxes of misappropriated regalia on the walls. In a glass case stand two mannequins, a man and a woman wearing traditional regalia in the style of the Great Plains tribes of the Midwest rather than the Coast Salish people of Washington state. Pete likened walking past the mannequins in a box to being at a zoo.
NFLchatsports.com

Washington Football Team vaccination rates low, similar to rest of nation

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 27: Head coach Ron Rivera of the Washington Football Team looks on prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at FedExField on December 27, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images) In what seems like a consistent problem for the Washington Football Team,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Washington Football Team Has Banned Certain Fan Outfits

With the 2021 season only a month away, the Washington Football Team has unveiled its stadium policies for this fall. The main takeaway from the team’s stadium policy is that certain outfits won’t be allowed at FedExField this year. Fans may no longer wear headdresses or face paint when attending a home game for the Washington Football Team.
MuseumsHyperallergic

Smithsonian Repatriates Sacred Items to the Siksika Nation

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». The Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian (NMAI) repatriated a Prairie Chicken Society headdress and a Weather Dance robe to the Siksika Nation, located in present-day Alberta, in a July 7 ceremony at the museum’s Cultural Resources Center in Suitland, Maryland. The two Natowa’piists, or sacred items, had been missing for some time: the Museum of the American Indian, the NMAI’s predecessor institution, acquired the headdress in 1908, while William Wildschut acquired the robe in 1924. Now that they have been returned, both objects will again be utilized in Siksika ceremonies.
Spokane, WAFOX 28 Spokane

Washington Football Team beans Native American headdresses and face paint at games

The Washington Football Team announced fans would no longer be allowed to wear Native American-inspired headdresses or face paint at its stadium. “We are excited to welcome everyone back wearing the Burgundy & Gold,” the announcement said. “However, Native American inspired ceremonial headdresses or face paint may no longer be worn into the stadium.”
NFLBleacher Report

Washington Football Team Bans Headdresses, Face Paint at FedEx Field

The Washington Football Team announced Wednesday that "Native American inspired ceremonial headdresses or face paint may no longer be worn" in FedEx Field for the upcoming 2021 season. The move comes a year after the team dropped its racist nickname and logo. While many people had long decried the offensive...

