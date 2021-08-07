Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

NEBO Unisex Torchy 2K flashlight illuminates with 5 light modes and has a charging dock

By Lauren Wadowsky
Posted by 
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Brighten up the dark with the NEBO Unisex Torchy 2K flashlight. It provides 5 light modes: High, Medium, Low, Strobe, and TURBO. The High mode gives you 500 lumens of brightness while the Medium mode delivers 200. Meanwhile, the strobe clocks 500 lumens, and the TURBO boasts 2000. So you definitely have a range of lighting options. What’s more, this EDC gadget features anodized aircraft-grade aluminum for durability. It’s also water and impact resistant, so you won’t have to worry about falls and splashes. Meanwhile, the pocket-sized design easily fits in a bag, backpack, or back pocket. And the useful clip allows you to attach the Unisex Torchy to your belt or side of your backpack. Finally, the magnetic charging dock makes powering this flashlight a breeze.

thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
224
Followers
1K+
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dock#Unisex#Nebo#Design#Flashlight#Nebo#Edc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
Carshomecrux.com

TinyCamper’s MINI is a Compact Teardrop Trailer with Modern Features

Lithuania-based startup TinyCamper has come up with MINI, a compact teardrop trailer that packs features needed for a comfortable camping experience. Actually, this camper is handcrafted to the particular needs of a client to ensure its usefulness and practicality. It can comfortably fit 3 people – 2 adults and 1 child, the official website states.
Technologygadgetsin.com

Geekey Stainless Steel Multi-Tool for Keychain

With a key-shaped design, Geekey stainless steel multi-tool perfectly fits on your keychain to help you in various scenarios. Let’s keep checking if you like the idea. The Geekey measures ‎2.76 x 1.14 x 0.2 inches and weighs 0.77 ounces. As shown in the images, the multitool delivers a compact key-shaped form factor, and with an attachment hole, you can easily attach it to your keychain.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

IKEA TJUGO sleek battery recharger powers 1–8 rechargeable batteries at the same time

Cut down on costs and reduce waste with the IKEA TJUGO sleek battery recharger. This charger has 8 separate charging channels, which let you charge 1–8 rechargeable batteries simultaneously. It even allows you to mix AA and AAA batteries. What’s more, it also shuts off once the batteries are fully charged. That way, it provides practical storage without overheating. Furthermore, its book-shaped design allows this battery recharger to blend in with other items on your desk. In fact, others might not even realize what it actually does. Also, the small form factor makes it possible to stow this gadget in a backpack or bag and take it on the go. Finally, you’ll love the IKEA gray-green color scheme. Get the power you need while keeping the environment in mind with this fun battery recharger.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

High-Powered Pocket Flashlights

The NEBO Torchy 2K Flashlight is the perfect, pocket-sized tool for modern-day adventurers. With a highly compact and durable design, this flashlight does not skip out on power. In fact, when switched to 'Turbo Mode' it is capable of emitting 2000 lumens of light power reaching distances of up to 200 meters.
Electronicspremierguitar.com

Amp Gear Finds 2021

Don't miss your chance to get loud with these amps!. The Revv Generator 120 MK3 is the world's first stereo-direct-output reactive load & IR Loading tube amp. It brings you 4 channels of all-tube finely-tuned tone based on feedback from touring artists, session guitarists, & engineers. It also features Two notes Torpedo-embedded technology for going direct to FOH, studio monitors, or headphones. No cabinet required. A built-in noisegate & lush reverb are accompanied by a host of switching & voicing options to make getting the sound in your head faster than ever.
Electronicssgbonline.com

Nite Ize Expands Radiant and Inova Flashlight Collections

Nite Ize launched the Radiant Rechargeable Utility Light and Inova T4R PowerSwitch Rechargeable Tactical Flashlight. Available at retail in fall 2021, the equipment offers professional-grade illumination with shockproof, crushproof and weatherproof durability. “We are very excited to introduce the new Radiant Utility Light, giving outdoor enthusiasts and DIYers the ultimate...
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

EDC Waterproof Ink Pens

The Tactiv Bolt Action Pen is a durable writing utensil that's designed to be seamlessly incorporated into the everyday carry (EDC) of a professional or adventurer alike to enable seamless writing. The pen is equipped with Rite-In-The-Rain ink that is waterproof and will allow for writing in virtually any condition to accommodate an enhanced workflow. The pen itself is constructed with an aircraft-grade aluminum design along with a stainless steel pocket clip and a copper ink cartridge to boot.
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Aboutmaker multifunctional electric USB soldering iron

Makers, engineers and hobbyists looking for a small compact yet multifunctional handheld electric USB soldering iron may be interested in the new product created by the develop and team at Aboutmaker. The handy tool can be used as a soldering iron, foam cutter and even an ultraviolet curing lamp. The open source design provides a fast heating soldering iron and thermal cutter with three interchangeable soldering tips.
Electronicsgadgetsin.com

Nomad Mount MagSafe Charging Stand Supports Both Portrait and Landscape Modes

With a stylish design, Nomad Mount MagSafe charging stand elevates your desktop setup, and it supports both portrait and landscape modes during charging. The MagSafe Mount Stand measures 119 x 83 x 63 mm and weighs 595g. As shown in the images, the MagSafe charging stand delivers a minimalistic and elegant appearance design, and it’s crafted from a solid block of zinc alloy for long-lasting durability, and the weighted design ensures it stably stays on a flat surface.
gadgetsin.com

Leatherman Bond Stainless Steel Multitool with Nylon Sheath

With 14 tools, Leatherman Bond stainless steel multitool brings much convenience to your daily life. Let’s keep checking if you like the design. The multitool pliers measure 4 x 1 x 0.5 inches and weigh 9.88 ounces. As shown in the images, the multi-tool delivers a foldable and compact design for portability, and with a nylon sheath featuring a pocket clip attachment point and a lanyard attachment ring, it’s easy to carry around.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Mini Ceramic Blade Shavers

The 'Erazor' portable electric razor is a miniature personal grooming device that is focused on providing users with a compact yet powerful tool for looking their best. The electric razor works by being charged up via its built-in USB-C port and will go to work offering ample power for many shaves. The unit is equipped with ceramic blades that are rated to deliver years of dependable use without dulling for a close shave down to 0.05mm.
Electronicshomecrux.com

Inno Foldable Fan has Built-in Lights and an Aroma Diffuser

Fan is the most common accessory people use to beat the scorching heat of the summer sun. There are a variety of options in the market; however, US-based inno has come up with a battery-powered fan that adds portability to the cooling experience. inno has come up with a foldable...
Video GamesPosted by
Gadget Flow

ASUS ROG Spatha X gaming mouse has dual-mode connectivity and a magnetic charging stand

Get complete command with the ASUS ROG Spatha X gaming mouse. The Spatha X comes with dual-mode connectivity, letting you play wirelessly using RF 2.4 GHz or via a wired USB-C connection. What’s more, a 19,000 dpi optical sensor delivers the precision you need to eliminate enemies. Moreover, with up to 12 programmable buttons, you get a slew of commands at your fingertips. Furthermore, you enjoy incredible battery life with this gaming gadget. Actually, a full charge results in up to 67 hours of playtime. And for a quick power boost, a 15-minute charge gives you up to 12 hours of wireless gaming. Moreover, charging is easy thanks to the magnetic charging stand. Then, the ROG Micro Switch has a 70 million click lifespan, and the pivoted button mechanism provides faster, more responsive clicks. Additionally, the DPI On-The-Scroll provides easy accuracy modification. Finally, the ROG Paracord provides for smooth handling.
Electronicsopereviews.com

Greenworks Commercial 82V Battery 18-inch Chainsaw

Greenworks has a battery-powered chainsaw solution designed for everything from maintenance cuts to full-on tree felling. Now, the Greenworks Commercial 82V Chainsaw (GS181) brings an 18-inch bar and chain to the party. Even better, the company claims that this 82V saw fires off the same sort of power that you’d get from a 50cc gas engine.
Electronicsgsmarena.com

Mi Smart Band 6 updated with flashlight function

Xiaomi’s Mi Smart Band 6 is now receiving a firmware update that brings a useful feature. With firmware version 1.0.4.38 a new flashlight feature has been added along with support for more languages. The update is now rolling out to UK, Czech Republic, and Kuwait, with more regions to follow soon.
ElectronicsPosted by
PC Gamer

Vari Electric Standing Desk review

Like many who are chained to their desks for much of the day, I had started to covet a standing desk. Something to let me change up my position during the day and allow me to at least pretend there’s something healthy about my lifestyle. The Vari Electric Standing Desk...
Electronicswindowscentral.com

Save $50 on the Razer Naga Pro gaming mouse and RGB charging dock today

The Razer Naga Pro is an awesome gaming mouse. Now you can get it with its own RGB charging dock essentially for free since the price of both items together is down to $149.99. Normally they would go for around $200 and the mouse alone would be $150. Of course, you can save on the mouse by itself right now, too, since it's discounted to just $119.99 instead of $150. Either way, you're saving a huge chunk of change and getting the Naga Pro for one of its lowest prices ever. You can also find the latter deal available at Best Buy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy