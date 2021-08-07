NEBO Unisex Torchy 2K flashlight illuminates with 5 light modes and has a charging dock
Brighten up the dark with the NEBO Unisex Torchy 2K flashlight. It provides 5 light modes: High, Medium, Low, Strobe, and TURBO. The High mode gives you 500 lumens of brightness while the Medium mode delivers 200. Meanwhile, the strobe clocks 500 lumens, and the TURBO boasts 2000. So you definitely have a range of lighting options. What’s more, this EDC gadget features anodized aircraft-grade aluminum for durability. It’s also water and impact resistant, so you won’t have to worry about falls and splashes. Meanwhile, the pocket-sized design easily fits in a bag, backpack, or back pocket. And the useful clip allows you to attach the Unisex Torchy to your belt or side of your backpack. Finally, the magnetic charging dock makes powering this flashlight a breeze.thegadgetflow.com
