WWE SmackDown live results: Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe build to SummerSlam continues on tonight's SmackDown from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Last week, John Cena signed the SummerSlam contract to face Universal Champion Roman Reigns in Las Vegas. Initially, the contract signing was between Reigns and Finn Balor after Reigns turned down Cena's challenge. But Baron Corbin attacked Balor before he could sign the contract. Corbin tried to sign the contract himself, but Cena ran out and signed the contract instead.

