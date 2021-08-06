Photos from Alabama's first day of preseason football practice

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- The Alabama football program commenced fall camp on Friday afternoon, practicing for two hours on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in helmets and shorts. Friday’s practice opened at 2:30 p.m. CT with the entire squad taking part in drills. It marked the beginning of a series of 27 workouts for the Crimson Tide, as it prepares for the season opener against Miami (Fla.) in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta on Saturday, Sept. 4, at 2:30 p.m. The game between the Tide and the Hurricanes will be televised on ABC.