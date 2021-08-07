Cancel
Anaheim, CA

Anaheim Police identify homicide victim

By courtesy
oc-breeze.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnaheim homicide detectives have identified the victim of an August 1, 2021 homicide as Tyrone Portis, a 43-year-old resident of Buena Park. On August 1, 2021, at about 9:30 p.m. Anaheim police officers responded to the area of Orange Avenue and Laxore Street regarding a shooting. Officers located Portis, who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Portis was transported to a nearby hospital where he was declared deceased. APD homicide detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident or Tyrone Portis to please call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.

