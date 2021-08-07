FDA Participates in New ‘Collaborative Communities’ to Address Emerging Challenges in Medical Devices

Whether you're keeping your antibiotics away from sources of light or stashing your insulin in the fridge, many people are intimately aware of just how important it is to ensure that their life sustaining medications are properly stored. Unfortunately, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is now advising individuals who've been prescribed one particular medication to stop taking it after discovering that improper storage conditions may mean it poses a serious health risk to users. Read on to discover if you should be getting rid of this medication and calling your doctor now.