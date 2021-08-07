Cancel
Public Health

FDA Participates in New ‘Collaborative Communities’ to Address Emerging Challenges in Medical Devices

 4 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration this week announced participation in several new collaborative communities aimed at addressing challenges in patient health care. Collaborative communities are a continuing forum where private and public sector representatives of the community work together on medical device challenges to achieve common objectives and outcomes.

