Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisa County, VA

School bathroom policy unchanged

By Jessica Adkins
Central Virginian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Louisa County School Board said in a statement at their Aug. 3 meeting that they will not be updating their policy regarding bathrooms. The board didn’t hold a vote on adoption or opposition of the Virginia Department of Educations model policy for the treament of transgender students in public schools, instead deciding to leave the policy as it currently is to ensure all students feel comfortable in their educational environment. The current policy provides unisex bathrooms for all students, including transgender students, to use. These bathrooms are single stall bathrooms that provide privacy.

www.thecentralvirginian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Louisa County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Louisa County, VA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Henry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American School#Race#School Bus#Critical Race Theory#Philippi Christian Church#African American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
MilitaryNBC News

Taliban gaining ground in Afghanistan faster than expected, U.S. defense officials say

The Taliban are gaining ground faster than the U.S. military expected, three defense officials told NBC News, as the militant group makes sweeping advances across Afghanistan. In the span of days, Taliban fighters have overrun a string of provincial capitals as part of a major offensive launched after American and international troops began to pull out of the country in May.
Women's HealthPosted by
Fox News

Do COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?. No, there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant despite a myth suggesting otherwise. Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban take strategic Afghan city of Ghazni on road to Kabul

KABUL, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters captured the strategic Afghan city of Ghazni on Thursday, taking them to within 150 km (90 miles) of Kabul following days of fierce clashes as the Islamist group ruled out sharing power with the government based there. The speed and violence of the...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Florida issues funding threat to school districts over mask mandate

Florida's education commissioner is investigating three school districts for not complying with Gov. Ron DeSantis' executive order that gives parents the right to opt out of their child wearing face masks at schools. Commissioner Richard Corcoran sent the letters this week to the superintendents and school board chairs of districts...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Judge: Dominion suits against Trump allies can proceed

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday rejected requests from former Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani , pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell that he dismiss lawsuits from Dominion Voting Systems against the three. The ruling pertains to three defamation lawsuits Dominion filed — at $1.3...

Comments / 0

Community Policy