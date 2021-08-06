School bathroom policy unchanged

The Louisa County School Board said in a statement at their Aug. 3 meeting that they will not be updating their policy regarding bathrooms. The board didn’t hold a vote on adoption or opposition of the Virginia Department of Educations model policy for the treament of transgender students in public schools, instead deciding to leave the policy as it currently is to ensure all students feel comfortable in their educational environment. The current policy provides unisex bathrooms for all students, including transgender students, to use. These bathrooms are single stall bathrooms that provide privacy.