Movies

'The Green Knight' is a near-perfect masterclass in adaptation | Filmaniacs

By Garrett K. Jones
Lompoc Record
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVery few movies — or television shows — adapted from literature ever remain truly faithful to the original source material. Many come close, but there is usually some detail that is often missed in translation. David Lowery’s “The Green Knight” is one of those rare gems. A24 Studios — known...

lompocrecord.com

TV & VideosDecider

Is ‘The Green Knight’ on HBO Max or Netflix?

The Green Knight stars Dev Patel as Gawain, the youngest knight in his uncle King Arthur’s court. Directed by David Lowery, this film’s telling of Gawain’s story also stars Alicia Vikander, Erin Kellyman, and Ralph Ineson in the titular role as The Green Knight who shows up one winter’s eve to test Gawain’s skill and bravery by issuing an eerie challenge to the knights of the court: Show your strength by beheading the towering Green Knight with an axe.
MoviesHastings Tribune

Review: In 'The Green Knight,' heads roll, especially yours

In theaters this weekend, a creeping crown lands from the sky upon a man’s head and consumes him in fire. Giants striding a canyon refuse calls for a ride. And a tree asks to play a game, and if there’s a lesson to be learned, it’s maybe just ... don’t do that?
MoviesCinema Blend

Dev Patel & Joel Edgerton | 'The Green Knight' Interview

The Green Knight’s Dev Patel and Joel Edgerton discuss their upcoming A24 film with CinemaBlend’s Eric Eisenberg. Uncover the stars' inspiration behind their portrayals, and why they love filmmaker David Lowery’s incredibly authentic set pieces - even more than a Star Wars set for one of them!. 00:00 - Intro.
Movieswestplainsdailyquill.net

Review: In 'The Green Knight,' an enchanting Arthurian dream

It's a question that's long vexed scholars of The movie, like the epic poem, is full of mysteries, most of them unspoken. But the knight's unlikely …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you...
Moviesbaldwin-bulletin.com

Movie Review: The Green Knight is a great knight’s tale

As I was walking out of the movie theater, I heard several people say to their companions how much they enjoyed this movie but that they didn’t have a clue what it meant. To be honest, I too liked many aspects of this movie but was left wondering what exactly I was missing. So, after some internet sleuthing I have come to see the genius that David Lowery put into this film.
MoviesCollider

Why 'The Green Knight' Is a Uniquely Millennial Morality Tale

"What else ought there be?" David Lowery's The Green Knight is a lavish chivalric feast steeped in the dirt, grime, and sweat—there is so much sweat—of its medieval time period, a dreamy Arthurian tale of honor and blood and sacrifice that absolutely, 100% should not make you think of internet memes. And yet. As the credits rolled on The Green Knight, my unwell mind wandered immediately to a popular meme that sloppily edits a line by Thanos from Avengers: Infinity War. It's a photo you've probably seen hundreds of times beneath anybody who just made a complete ass of themselves for a little attention online, a common act of dickishness in an age where dignity is gladly traded for likes and impressions. It's Thanos, smug and unbothered, with the caption: "All that for a drop of clout."
Books & LiteratureVulture

The Green Knight Is a Ravishing, Unsettling Fantasy

Sir Gawain is a member of the Round Table, but when The Green Knight begins, he’s just a kid reluctant to commit himself to anything more than carousing. “I’ve got time!” he insists when asked if he’s managed to become a knight. “I’m not ready yet.” Gawain is played by Dev Patel, and the first time the camera pulls back through the window of what turns out to be a house of ill repute, it finds him sprawled in unbothered slumber in a bed belonging to his favored companion, Essel (Alicia Vikander), looking more like a shipping heir on perpetual vacation than a medieval icon of chivalry. It’s good to be Gawain, who’s beautiful and carefree and nephew to the king (Sean Harris), and who’s invited to sit by the great man’s side during the Yuletide feast. It’s good to be Gawain until we see his uncertainty, the quivers of fear that he’s not putting off greatness so much as he is incapable of achieving it. Asked to share a story about himself, Gawain confesses that he doesn’t have one to tell. “Yet,” murmurs the queen (Kate Dickie). As if on cue, an imposing rider (Ralph Ineson) with a booming voice and a face that looks hewn out of wood appears at the entrance to the hall, wanting to play a bloody game of his own devising.
MoviesDetroit Free Press

Dev Patel leads an epic quest in ‘The Green Knight’

Several heads roll, though it’s your mind that’ll get truly blown by “The Green Knight,” a visually dazzling and thoughtful trip back to Camelot. Director David Lowery, who crafted the magnificent and elegiac “A Ghost Story,” adapts a 14th-century epic poem into a surprisingly relevant and gleefully weird coming-of-age tale full of distressed ghosts, scheming bandits, naked giants and a talking fox. It’s not always obvious what points “The Green Knight”is trying to make, as Lowery chooses to leave a lot for audience interpretation. But here’s a fact: With a career-best performance, Dev Patel shines in a sumptuous, dark fantasy about honor, consequence and mortality.
Fort Worth, TXFort Worth Weekly

Green Knight: Headless Horseman

I’ve previously aired my issues with British color-blind casting, but it’s doing one good thing: It’s turning Dev Patel into an unstoppable force. The tall, handsome Londoner starred in The Personal History of David Copperfield last year, and this week he headlines another film adaptation of a classic work of English literature in The Green Knight. I’d be pushing him to be the first nonwhite James Bond, but apparently he isn’t interested. (Too bad — his performance as a contract killer in The Wedding Guest suggests he’d be a good Bond.) His hard-bitten bravado with insecurity lurking within provides a center to this ineffably strange and mystical movie.
MoviesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: The Green Knight is a Visually Arresting, Haunting Adaptation of the Medieval Morality Tale

Scholars of the Middle English tale of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight will have a lot to appreciate in David Lowery’s lush, visually arresting adaptation of the story, The Green Knight. Thankfully, those of us without an encyclopedic knowledge of the fable about the Arthurian knight who sets out on a quest to prove his valor and loyalty have more than enough to fall in love with, too. Starring Dev Patel (Slumdog Millionaire, Hotel Mumbai) as the young man on an expedition of obligation into the unknown, in writer/director Lowery’s hands, this well-worn story that’s been around for literal centuries becomes something extraordinarily original, a twisting, turning adventure through breathtaking imagery, haunting characters and a subtle morality that never overstays its welcome.
Books & Literaturethefilmstage.com

The Green Knight Review: David Lowery’s Adaptation Fails to Capture the Greatness of its Source Material

Sir Gawain and the Green Knight is one of the richest medieval texts, a delightful story one could spend hours discussing with no possible end to the interpretations available in its verse. To watch David Lowery’s adaptation The Green Knight, with or without having read the Gawain poet’s brilliant work, is to witness a mess of scenes that infer depth but hold none.
MoviesSlate

How The Green Knight Transforms the 14th-Century Poem It’s Adapted From

“I don’t have a story,” says Gawain—not yet Sir Gawain, as he’s not yet a knight—at the beginning of The Green Knight, David Lowery’s new film based on the late 14th-century Middle English poem, Sir Gawain and the Green Knight.* The point of the film is to give him one, and if that story hews pretty closely to the “Hero’s Journey” formulated by the late folklorist Joseph Campbell and deeply beloved by Hollywood screenwriters ever since George Lucas dreamed up Luke Skywalker, it also brings a more somber and mature tone to what’s become a movie cliché.
Moviesdailynewsen.com

Intermittent Magic is the specialty of "The Green Knight"

The crowns are one of the most memorable parts of David Lowery’s new film "The Green Knight." They are worn by King Arthur (Sean Harris), and his queen (Kate Dickie). The crowns have built-in halos that attach to the back at ninety degrees. This is handy for reminding your subjects you rule by divine rights. Lowery's version of the Round Table will be of interest to students of Arthurian tradition. It is more like a ring with plenty of room for scheming jesters and blackjack dealers. Keep an eye out for this.
Musicthespool.net

Inside the music of The Green Knight with composer Daniel Hart

Welcome to The Spool’s weekly interview podcast, More of a Comment, Really…, where editor-in-chief Clint Worthington talks to actors, filmmakers, composers, and other figures from the realm of film and television. David Lowery’s The Green Knight is a brilliant, mesmerizing take on the 14th-century Welsh poem Sir Gawain and the...
MoviesInverse

Why The Green Knight medieval acid trip

Waves of fog drift and surround the man as he rides his horse across a field of dead, partly buried soldiers. The scene comes alive in a single, uninterrupted take, the accumulative effect of which takes your breath away. Yes, The Green Knight is writer-director David Lowery’s most ambitious and bold film yet. It might also be the best movie of 2021 so far.
MoviesDen of Geek

How Lord of the Rings Influenced The Green Knight

To this day, scholars will debate with you exactly why the Green Knight is ever so green. As the ambiguous and otherworldly antagonist of the 14th century epic poem, Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, this emerald-hued force is described to be head-to-toe the color of grass. Even his majestic steed is of a viridian complexion. The story ultimately explains where the Green Knight came from, but not how or why he is the way he is.
MoviesJournal & Topics

Be Patient With ‘Green Knight’

“The Green Knight” (130 min., Rated R for medieval action violence, some grisly images, sexuality, and language). 6 out of 10. The story behind “The Green Knight” is based on a poem written (anonymously) in the 14th century about King Arthur’s reckless and feisty nephew, Gawain (Dev Patel) who — in the poem — is put to a test to challenge his mettle, loyalty, bravery and courage against a sinister foe. Unfamiliar with this character or the story that was devised several centuries after the legend of King Arthur (5th or 6th century), I attest to being baffled by the evocative nature of the storyline. This presentation by American-born writer-director David Lowery will have you guessing as to what’s transpiring on screen.
Moviesazbigmedia.com

Review: ‘The Green Knight’ is a clever, gorgeous epic

With Hollywood blockbusters having gone the way of superheroes and sci-fi, there’s been a real lack of high fantasy lately. Something needs to fill the hole that Game of Thrones left after its sixth and final season ended. No wonder there’s so much excitement for The Green Knight. For fans of the genre, it marks a glorious return to Arthurian legend—and it’s handled by A24 instead of Warner Bros this time, so there’s no risk of the studio trying to turn it into a franchise (may you remain forgotten, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword).

