'The Green Knight' is a near-perfect masterclass in adaptation | Filmaniacs

Sir Gawain is a member of the Round Table, but when The Green Knight begins, he’s just a kid reluctant to commit himself to anything more than carousing. “I’ve got time!” he insists when asked if he’s managed to become a knight. “I’m not ready yet.” Gawain is played by Dev Patel, and the first time the camera pulls back through the window of what turns out to be a house of ill repute, it finds him sprawled in unbothered slumber in a bed belonging to his favored companion, Essel (Alicia Vikander), looking more like a shipping heir on perpetual vacation than a medieval icon of chivalry. It’s good to be Gawain, who’s beautiful and carefree and nephew to the king (Sean Harris), and who’s invited to sit by the great man’s side during the Yuletide feast. It’s good to be Gawain until we see his uncertainty, the quivers of fear that he’s not putting off greatness so much as he is incapable of achieving it. Asked to share a story about himself, Gawain confesses that he doesn’t have one to tell. “Yet,” murmurs the queen (Kate Dickie). As if on cue, an imposing rider (Ralph Ineson) with a booming voice and a face that looks hewn out of wood appears at the entrance to the hall, wanting to play a bloody game of his own devising.