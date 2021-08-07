Health Fusion: Arthritis knee pain but not ready for a replacement? Options to consider

People who suffer from joint pain and arthritis know that it can be debilitating to have chronic aches in and around their joints. More than 92 million U.S. adults (nearly 47%) have doctor-diagnosed arthritis or report arthritis symptoms, making it the leading cause of disability in America according to the Arthritis Foundation. Inflammation and joint pain is often managed by medication and physical therapy, though many people don’t realize that there are food and lifestyle changes that can help help prevent or ease flare ups.